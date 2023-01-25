Brendon Urie net worth: Fortune, Panic at The Disco members list, and more as group disbands

Popular singer-songwriter and Panic! at the Disco member Brendon Urie revealed on January 24 via Instagram that they will disband following the end of their upcoming tour, which is scheduled to take place from February 20 to March 10, 2023.

Panic! at the Disco was formed in 2004 with Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, Brent Wilson, Jon Walker, and Dallon Weekes. Brendon's announcement on Instagram read as follows:

"Well, it's been a hell of a journey… Growing up in Vegas I could've never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we've made along the way. But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin."

The statement mentioned that Brendon Urie and his wife Sarah would soon welcome their first child, embarking on a new "adventure." Urie then wrote:

"That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more."

He concluded by thanking new and old fans for their "immense support over the years," adding that he is now looking forward to their tour.

Brendon Urie has earned a lot from his career in the music industry

Also known as Brendon Boyd Urie, the singer gained recognition as a member of the pop rock band Panic! at the Disco, but has also contributed to other projects by various popular artists from the industry.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, the 35-year-old's net worth is estimated to be around $12 million, earned through his various songs, albums, musicals, and more. His singles have also received positive feedback from listeners.

During his time at Panic! at the Disco, the group released six albums, starting with A Fever You Can't Sweat Out followed by Pretty. Odd., Vices & Virtues, Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die!, Death of a Bachelor, and Viva Las Vengeance.

Urie has featured in singles like One of Those Nights, What a Catch, Donnie, Open Happiness, and more. He has also appeared in music videos of songs like Clothes Off!! and Pretty Melody.

In 2018, Brendon Urie launched an organization called the Highest Hopes Foundation, which works for human rights, along with helping communities that have been victims of discrimination.

Panic! at the Disco: Past and present members explored

Back when the band was formed in 2004, the original members included Ryan Ross on the guitar, Spencer Smith on drums, and Brent Wilson on the bass, alongside Brendon Urie on vocals.

However, the original lineup has gone through several changes over the years, with many members joining and leaving in the intervening period. Here is a complete list of such members:

Spencer Smith (2005-2015)

Ryan Ross (2004-2009)

Kenneth Harris (2013-2018)

Jon Walker (2006-2009)

Brent Wilson (2004-2006)

Dallon Weekes (2009-2017)

The band's current lineup includes Urie, Nicole Row, Mike Naran, and Dan Pawlovich.

