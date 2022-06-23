Brett Kavanaugh attempted attack: Suspect Nicholas Roske pleads not guilty to charges

Earlier in the month, on June 8, a California man was arrested near Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's DC suburb home. The man, identified as Nicholas John Roske, 26, was reportedly planning to assassinate Kavanaugh and then take his own life.

However, when Roske was produced before the Maryland federal court on Wednesday, he pleaded not guilty to one count of an attempted assassination of a Supreme Court Justice.

At his arraignment, Roske sat with his head down in his prison uniform. He gave quick and precise answers to each question posed.

Tzippy Shmilovitz @Tzipshmil you can carry a gun anywhere in the USA, except outside Brett Kavanaugh’s home because his safety is far more important than your kids. and 320 million Americans are absolutely ok with living like this. you can carry a gun anywhere in the USA, except outside Brett Kavanaugh’s home because his safety is far more important than your kids. and 320 million Americans are absolutely ok with living like this.

According to police and court documents, Roske showed up at Kavanaugh's residence with a Glock-17 pistol, a tactical knife, two magazines, a speed loader, ammunition, pepper spray, zip ties, and tools including a hammer, screwdriver, nail punch, and crowbar.

Authorities said he had flown in from California and had every intention of killing the 57-year-old Justice.

Roske had found Brett Kavanaugh's home address online

An FBI affidavit stated that the 26-year-old Roske had come to Washington with a pistol, ammo clips, and burglary tools. With Kavanaugh's address that he found online, Roske took a taxi to the location.

However, Roske was not successful in assassinating Brett Kavanaugh because of the US deputy marshals posted outside. After the accused saw them, he turned around and texted his sister, who urged him to call 911, according to authorities. It is believed that Roske's sister may have also convinced him to drop the assassination plan.

Pax Thoreau @TheColdHardPax So the Supreme Court strikes down a law and makes it easier to conceal and carry guns in public, but if someone is outside Brett Kavanaugh's house with one, sound the alarm!



Oh, the hypocrisy just reeks. So the Supreme Court strikes down a law and makes it easier to conceal and carry guns in public, but if someone is outside Brett Kavanaugh's house with one, sound the alarm! Oh, the hypocrisy just reeks.

In his 15-minute call with the 911 operator, Roske admitted that he needed "psychiatric help" and had a gun and other weapons. Over the call, he also confirmed his intention to kill Brett Kavanaugh and himself because he didn't think he could get away with it.

Soon after the call, Roske was arrested by cops. While in custody, Roske admitted that his decision to assassinate Brett Kavanaugh was because of leaked Supreme Court documents on abortion and the recent mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, an affidavit stated.

RNC Research @RNCResearch It’s been two weeks since a left-wing assassin attempted to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh.



Biden still has not condemned it. It’s been two weeks since a left-wing assassin attempted to kill Justice Brett Kavanaugh.Biden still has not condemned it.

Following the incident, Attorney General Merrick Garland said:

"This kind of behavior is obviously a behavior we will not tolerate. Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices of course strike at the heart of our democracy and we will do everything we can to prevent them and to hold people who do them accountable."

Roske's trial date is set for Aug. 23. He could spend his life in federal prison if convicted, though actual sentences for federal crimes are usually less than the maximum penalties.

Roske also told authorities that by killing Brett Kavanaugh, he wanted to "give his life a purpose."

Greg Price @greg_price11 Jean-Pierre says "the president has condemned" the attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh.



No he hasn't. Joe Biden literally has not said a single word about it. Jean-Pierre says "the president has condemned" the attempted assassination of Brett Kavanaugh.No he hasn't. Joe Biden literally has not said a single word about it. https://t.co/dtqvHcRWXh

Public defender Andrew Szekely, representing Roske, told the judge that he was glad his client was receiving sufficient medical care in jail.

