"Bring it back": Twitter erupts after Twitch streamer Hasan Piker shaves his beard

American Twitch streamer Hasan Piker shocked fans with his new look. The left-wing political commentator posted a picture of his cleanly shaved face which left fans on Twitter disturbed. Some of his followers photoshopped the look with a beard, bringing back temporary peace amongst his base.

this is what i look like rn pic.twitter.com/yjnGEdjmPa — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 12, 2021

The 30-year-old streamer went on to add to the tweet that his friend @AustinonTwitter could not recognize the gamer.

Fans took to Piker’s comment section under the Tweet saying:

“Do not ever, and I mean EVER, shave again.”

“Why does it look like you just finished crying in the stall [of] o punk rock concert”

Others also said:

“You are literally a different man.”

glue it back on bro 😭😭 — propeller chan (@boople__snoot) August 12, 2021

It’s kinda giving Spencer from ICarly pic.twitter.com/aIx9I2jbi4 — 🤍 (@l3ss_than_3) August 12, 2021

where is hasan — adriana🥕 (@mariposadri) August 12, 2021

“don’t come to school tomorrow” type beat — cyr (@cyr) August 12, 2021

I literally didn't believe this was real. This photo looks like it could come from a trans woman's pre-transition 'I can be gender fluid' phase. — lexible (@1exi) August 12, 2021

Thank you for putting it back🙏 — Phantom🐷🐏 (@Hugz4Sbi) August 12, 2021

Might as well take it a step further pic.twitter.com/z082Yjm2Ea — Dan Drippenstein (@dannyreccs) August 12, 2021

How did Hasan Piker rise to fame?

The New Jersey native started his career in political commentary during his senior year of college in 2013. Piker interned for The Young Turks (TYT), a news publication co-founded by Cenk Uygur's uncle. Since then, Piker has produced The Breakdown, a TYT Network series that aired on Facebook. It presented a left-leaning political analysis of Bernie Snader’s millennial supporters.

The show won the “Best Web Series” at the 10th Short Awards in 2018. That same year, Piker began writing political content for HuffPost.

Hasan Piker shifted to Twitch in March 2018. Since then, he has amassed over 77.5 million views on the platform. The streamer also posts clips of popular streams on his YouTube channel, which has garnered 725k subscribers. Piker mentioned that he shifted from Facebook to Twitch and YouTube to reach a younger audience and believed that YouTube lacked leftist political representation.

Piker has appeared on Fox News’s The Issue Is and political podcast Chapo Trap House to represent left-wingers.

Hasan Piker became a controversial figure online in August 2019 after dissing US representative Dan Crenshaw for his support for foreign military intervention. He also criticized the U.S. government for its foreign policy related to the September 11 attack, which led to Twitch banning streamers for a week from the platform.

Since then, Piker has collaborated with the US representative Alexandria Ocasio- Cortez for the “Get out the Vote” initiative, reaching over 700,000 streamers. The streamer also became the most-watched Twitch streamer during the 2020 United States presidential election, where his 80 hours of streams were viewed for over 6.8 million hours.

Edited by Srijan Sen