"Bro's never been to Aldi": Tucker Carlson Russian grocery store video sparks online ridicule 

Tucker Carlson recently made his way into the headlines after his video from his recent Russian grocery store visit went viral. As Tucker Carlson visited Moscow to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, he went shopping in a local supermarket, where he was seemingly surprised by the prices of the goods.

Tucker Carlson filled his cart with a lot of things, including bread, fruits, and wine. He explained how he bought a week’s grocery for $104. He started by saying how he “went from amused to legitimately angry,” and said:

"If you take people's standard of living and you tank it through filth and crime and inflation. And they literally can't buy the groceries they want. At that point, maybe it matters less what you say or whether you are a good person or a bad person.”

Tucker Carlson continued:

"You're wrecking people's lives and their country, and that's what their leaders have done to us. And coming to a Russian grocery store, the heart of evil. And seeing what things cost and how people live, will radicalize you against our leaders. That's how I feel, anyway—radicalized."

He then compared the prices to the US market and stated how this much grocery would cost $400 in the US easily. However, as soon as the video went viral on social media, it sparked massive outrage among people, as many bashed and mocked him. One social media user also commented and said:

Social media users bashed Carlson as he uploaded a video comparing the Russian grocery store's prices to those in the US. (Image via @BGatesIsaPyscho/ X)

Social media users bashed Tucker Carlson as his video from Russian grocery store goes viral: Reactions explored

Tucker Carlson has been the recipient of massive backlash on social media ever since his video visiting a grocery store in Russia went viral. As he compared the prices of the Russian supermarket with those in the US, and bashed the US leaders, the netizens did not seem to be convinced and started mocking him on social media.

As an X user, @BGatesIsaPyscho uploaded the video on the platform, it received more than 4 million views in just a few hours and a lot of comments for the journalist.

Here are a few of them:

While social media users continue to comment negatively against Tucker Carlson, the journalist has not yet responded to the backlash.

