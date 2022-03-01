Brooks & Dunn's Reboot 2022: Lineup, tickets, where to buy, presale code, dates and more

Country Hall of Famers Brooks & Dunn are all set to continue their Reboot Tour into 2022. The iconic duo galavanted through amphitheaters across the country in 2021, marking their first tour in more than a decade, naming it after their 2019 album, Reboot.

They have now announced further dates for the tour, with an array of rotating stars on the roster.

Both members of Brooks & Dunn made effusive statements about getting back on the road in a press release.

Kix Brooks said:

“Last year we fired up the buses and ‘let it roll’ again. Thanks for reminding us how you guys can shake every stage we walk on to…d*mn, it feels good to be back with ya! Bring it! We’ll meet you there!”

Ronnie Dunn added:

“It is our full intent to step onto the stage each night and throw down like the wildest honky tonk you’ve never been to…yet. Don’t be concerned about the mess left afterwards, y’all just enjoy yourselves and we’ll worry about that later.”

The 19-date tour is set to span from early May to late June.

Brooks & Dunn's Reboot Tour 2022: Guests, tickets and schedule

Brooks & Dunn's Reboot tour kicks off on May 5 in Evansville, Indiana, and wraps on June 25 in Detroit, Michigan. Two supporting acts will join the duo at each tour stop.

The list of stellar opening acts includes the who's who of country music's rising stars - Jon Pardi, Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Jordan Davis, Riley Green, Tenille Townes, Tyler Booth, Morgan Wade, Dillon Carmichael, King Calaway, Jackson Dean and Tyler Braden.

Tickets for all but one of the tour dates go on sale March 4 at 10AM. Tickets for the Nashville stop in June will go live on March 18.

A presale is currently in progress as well, with ticket prices fluctuating as per demand. Both the presale and public sale are being hosted via Ticketmaster.

There is a presale code available on pre-sale-ticket.com for all people looking to add more merriment to their weekend. The website's description reads:

We're happy to offer our customers an EXCLUSIVE PRESALE code for discounts on presale tickets and more! Use our code 412800 at checkout and get a SPECIAL DISCOUNT.

Brooks & Dunn's Reboot 2022 - Full Schedule

May 5 -- Evansville, Ind. w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

May 6 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. - w/ Jon Pardi, Tyler Booth

May 12 -- Brandon, Miss. w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

May 13 -- Huntsville, Ala. w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

May 14 -- Knoxville, Tenn. w/ Walker Hayes, Morgan Wade

May 20 -- Wichita, Kan. w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

May 21 -- Tulsa, Okla. w/ Riley Green, Jackson Dean

May 22 -- Springfield, Mo. w/ Jordan Davis, Jackson Dean

June 3 -- Estero, Fla. w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

June 4 -- Jacksonville, Fla. w/ Gabby Barrett, King Calaway

June 9 -- Lafayette, La. w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

June 10 -- Bossier City, La. w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

June 11 -- San Antonio, Texas w/ Jordan Davis, Dillon Carmichael

June 16 -- Savannah, Ga. w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

June 17 -- Greenville, S.C. w/ Jordan Davis, Tyler Braden

June 18 -- Nashville, Tenn. w/ TBD, Tyler Braden

June 23 -- Charleston, W.V. w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

June 24 -- Toledo, Ohio w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

June 25 -- Detroit, Mich. w/ TBD, Tenille Townes

Brooks & Dunn lay claim to being the best-selling duo of all time, with iconic songs such as Neon Moon, Boot Scootin’ Boogie and My Maria under their belts. Their long-awaited reunion tour is sure to enthrall many country fans.

Edited by Saman