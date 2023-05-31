With all the buzz surrounding Barbie, a recent interview with the film's star Ryan Gosling, known for his roles in era-defining films like La La Land and Drive, revealed the actor's take on Ken and how people do not perceive the Mattel doll in the right way. He went into great detail about how he was meant to represent the Ken Doll, much to the amusement of fans.

In the interview with GQ, Ryan Gosling addressed criticisms about him being too old to play the role and the lack of awareness people have about Ken. He said:

"It is funny...this kind of clutching-your-pearls idea of, like, #notmyken. Like you ever thought about Ken before this?...No, we’ve cared about Ken this whole time.’ No, you didn’t. You never did. You never cared. Barbie never f***ed with Ken. That’s the point. If you ever really cared about Ken, you would know that nobody cared about Ken. So your hypocrisy is exposed. This is why his story must be told."

He added:

"I care about this dude now. I’m like his representative. ‘Ken couldn’t show up to receive this award, so I’m here to accept it for him."

A reply to Gosling's comments about Ken on Discussing Film's Twitter post

While the actor's passionate speech depicts how serious he is about his Barbie role, it did become fodder for many memes and discussions across social media platforms like Twitter. In particular, the comment section from Discussing Film became a hotbed for comments about this recent interview.

Fans amused by Ryan Gosling's comments about Ken ahead of Barbie's premiere

DF's post about Gosling's interview (Image via Twitter)

While the entire interview from Gosling is quite interesting, where he sheds light on many important aspects of his career and the upcoming film, his passion for Barbie's male protagonist Ken has been a source of much amusement for most fans on Twitter.

Despite the fanfare that Gosling enjoys, which will surely skyrocket after Barbie's release, this interview has drawn hilarious reactions from fans worldwide.

A reply to Ryan Gosling's comments about Ken on Discussing Film's Twitter post

A reply to Ryan Gosling's comments about Ken on Discussing Film's Twitter post

A reply to Ryan Gosling's comments about Ken on Discussing Film's Twitter post

A reply to Ryan Gosling's comments about Ken on Discussing Film's Twitter post

A reply to Gosling's comments about Ken on Discussing Film's Twitter post

A reply to Gosling's comments about Ken on Discussing Film's Twitter post

A reply to Gosling's comments about Ken on Discussing Film's Twitter post

A reply to Gosling's comments about Ken on Discussing Film's Twitter post

Gosling's interview has managed to capture the hearts of many fans, which will surely bring even more attention to the film. It will be interesting to see how Gosling takes on the role of Ken.

Barbie is all set to premiere locally on July 21, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes