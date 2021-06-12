Bryce Hall calls out Austin McBroom on his latest YouTube video for calling him his "biggest fan" 

As both Bryce Hall and Austin McBroom prepare for the June 12th Battle of the Platforms boxing event, Bryce Hall took to YouTube to slam Austin for calling him his "biggest fan" and being labeled the "underdog".

The YouTubers vs TikTokers event, also called the Battle of the Platforms, is organized by Social Gloves and will feature various YouTubers boxing Tiktokers. The headlining fight will be between the YouTube patriarch of the ACE Family, Austin McBroom, and TikTok's Bryce Hall.

Fans will be able to stream the fight on Live X Live PPV for $49.99.

Bryce Hall calls out Austin McBroom

Just one day before the fight, Bryce Hall posted a two-minute video to his YouTube channel titled, "IT'S FIGHT DAY."

The video detailed Bryce calling out Austin for reposting an old photo of him from two years ago where he and two friends came to watch the ACE Family Basketball charity event.

Bryce started off by dissing Austin McBroom.

"Austin McP***y challenged me seven times across all of his platforms to get my attention, then when I said no he kept doing sloppy sh** behind the scenes so I accepted the fight, and I'm ready to knock him out."

The TikToker then continued by addressing Austin's attempts to troll him.

"Austin saying I'm his biggest fan is like me saying I don't get p***y. Both very very false statements."

Bryce also shared his fighting experience, claiming that he's well versed in unprofessional fighting.

"I've been in over 40 street fights, undefeated by the way. I don't see this fight going past three rounds."

Bryce then ultimately slammed his fans and the audience for deeming him an "underdog" just because of the nature of his career as a TikTok influencer.

"Surprisingly, I am the underdog in this fight. I will not let any of you forget that by the way. How the f*** am I the underdog? Just because I do TikTok? Is that literally the reason why I'm the underdog? Look at me, then look at Austin. Seriously."

Fans support Bryce Hall

Fans took to Twitter to show their support for the TikToker, claiming that Bryce had a higher chance at winning due to his age.

Although in-person attendance is at a lower anticipated rate, many are still planning to purchase the show on Live X Live PPV for $49.99.

WINNER!!!!! ILY — ana (@gainzhall) June 11, 2021

Team Bryce — D̶a̶n̶g̶e̶r̶o̶u̶s̶ 🅴 🥊 (@Biebersexdreamx) June 11, 2021

bryce’s voice: how’s the floor taste? — bia. (@addsonres) June 11, 2021

You got it beast — 𝑪𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒚 (@whotfiscathy) June 11, 2021

LET’S GO — maria// team h🥊 (@whoispytn) June 11, 2021

I CANT WAIT FOR TOMORROW ILY — ashley (@bryceehvll) June 11, 2021

SO PROUF OF U — ًshivz team hall (@raesdevora) June 11, 2021

i love you — team hall 🥊 (@idateholder) June 11, 2021

YEAHHH I CANT WAIT — ًshivz team hall (@raesdevora) June 11, 2021

IM SO EXCITED — lex is team bryce (@hqllsthetic) June 11, 2021

The fight is expected to commence at 7pm EST at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, FL.

