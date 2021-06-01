Bryce Hall tells Addison Rae to "calm down" after she responds to him allegedly discussing their relationship on reality show

Bryce Hall took to Twitter on May 31st to respond to Addison Rae shading him for discussing the events of their relationship on a reality show.

On the latest episode of the "Sway Life" that aired on May 31st, the TikToker openly discussed what went on in a brief meet-up between himself and his ex-girlfriend the night he went to Atlanta.

Bryce Hall claimed the night went well, even ending in a photo being leaked of him kissing her on the cheek. He then stated that he felt hurt as dating rumors surrounding Addison Rae and rapper Jack Harlow began to surface the next day.

"It hit me in the f***ing chest. I'm like, shocked. I feel so f***ing stupid."

Addison Rae likes tweet shading Bryce Hall

Promoting an episode that featured Bryce Hall, the content group called "Sway LA" posted a picture of him on Instagram with the caption:

"The Last Straw for Bryce - Want to know what really happened with Bryce's relationship in Atlanta? The truth will shock you."

Addison Rae's comments on the photo promoting Bryce's episode (Image via Twitter)

Addison then commented on the photo, saying:

"The truth? This is very one sided."

The TikTok star appeared unimpressed with her former beau's efforts to display his feelings towards her on live television. Immediately after the episode containing Bryce Hall had aired, she tweeted:

double standards — Addison Rae (@whoisaddison) May 31, 2021

Addison Rae also liked a tweet that shaded her ex-boyfriend. The Twitter user pointed out that she had the right to call Bryce out if he would be profiting off their publicized drama.

no addison has a point! if he’s gonna profit off of publicizing that drama then she should call him out for his bs YUP GIRLBOSS — jane (@chasehcdson) May 31, 2021

Bryce Hall responds to Addison Rae

After seeing the tweet that Rae liked, along with the comment she left on the Instagram post from Sway LA, Bryce clapped back with a post of his own:

calm down — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 1, 2021

The TikToker then tweeted a message also shading Addison Rae, directly telling his followers that she was his "ex for a reason."

why is everyone’s first insult at me to go for my ex as if it bothers me? she’s my EX for a reason lmao — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 1, 2021

Fans found this quite insulting towards Addison and ironic, as he had just previously claimed that he felt "saddened" to hear that she might've been dating another guy.

Addison Rae has not responded to Bryce Hall's "petty" comments towards her. To add, fans of the ex-couple are siding with her as Bryce seemingly crossed the line by publicly talking about their relationship for attention.

