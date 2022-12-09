BTS features on Google hum to search list 2022 with two popular songs

Google recently released the Year in Search 2022 data, and BTS has managed to take two spots in the "Hum to Search: Top songs" of the year. While Butter took the second spot behind first-placed Pasoori, Dynamite stands at number seven on the list.

Featuring in many of BTS' commercials, both songs have been exposed to a much larger crowd through these ads, raising curiosity among listeners to learn more about the song and its artist.

Google's hum-to-search feature was specifically built for this purpose, where people can sing a melody or tune to find out the song they're trying to discover. This feature not only satisfies the people with their search but also increases the exposure of artists.

BTS' Dynamite and Butter did wonders for the band's popularity

Dynamite and Butter, both English singles, were released in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The two were said to be experimental songs since they were BTS' first dip into making full-fledged English songs. However, the outcome of the release was groundbreaking for both records.

1) Dynamite — 1,541,384,432

2) Butter — 1,035,795,837

3) Boy With Luv — 956,185,687

4) My Universe — 830,378,575

5) FAKE LOVE — 598,040,365

6) Life Goes On — 561,400,282

7 bts songs to get to 1B streams on spotify before 2025 comeback:

1) Dynamite — 1,541,384,432

2) Butter — 1,035,795,837

3) Boy With Luv — 956,185,687

4) My Universe — 830,378,575

5) FAKE LOVE — 598,040,365

6) Life Goes On — 561,400,282

7) Permission to Dance —543,644,043

Dynamite, their first English single, became the fastest music video to hit 1 billion views and currently has over 1.6 billion views on YouTube. Moreover, it also set a record for most views in 24 hours, getting 101 million views within 24 hours of its release.

Butter, on the other hand, surpassed the record that Dynamite broke. It garnered 112 million views within the first 24 hours and now stands at over 800 million views. The singles saw an exposure that was seen for the first time by a Korean act, widening the K-pop group's exposure multifold.

Being sung in English, new audiences were more open to listening to their songs, spreading the song among people worldwide. BTS had also planted Butter as the background music in their commercials for Samsung, further explanding its reach.

However, Google clarified that the songs that popped up in the top 10 most-searched songs with the hum-to-search feature have more to do with how captivating or addictive a song can be. Dynamite and Butter are songs that belong to the disco-pop genre, perfect to match the summer vibes.

These songs are monumental parts of BTS' history, as they not only enlarged their fandom but also won them several awards and even a Grammy nomination. Months after their release, the two songs have managed to maintain their hold over fans and also common listeners.

With the members currently embarking on their solo careers and setting groundbreaking records, ARMYs are quite excited as they eagerly wait to listen to and support the members on their journeys.

