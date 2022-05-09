BTS' J-Hope receives signed album from soloist Crush, fans quickly speculate a possible collaboration

Ever since their inception, members of BTS have made friends with a bunch of celebrities from the K-pop music industry and all over the world. From American artists Lizzo and Halsey to Korean artists like Mingyu, actors Choi Woo-shik, and more, the septet has a star-studded list of friends.

Group member J-Hope recently created a buzz on social media with a surprise gift he received from one of his friends from the industry, and it’s none other than South Korean soloist Crush. The solo singer sent over a signed album to J-Hope and wrote a sweet message attached to the gift.

K-pop soloist Crush gifts BTS' J-Hope his album 'From Midnight to Sunrise'

On May 7, 2022, J-Hope took to his Instagram stories to post an exciting update to fans. The rapper posted a picture of a gift he received from K-pop soloist Crush. The present was Crush’s 2019 album From Midnight to Sunrise, which he thoughtfully signed and sent to J-Hope.

The special gift was also inscribed with a heartwarming message. Crush wrote on the album’s cover:

"I'm so grateful to have made such a good connection with you. Keep taking good care of your health and find joy in making music!"

In his Instagram story, J-Hope also tagged the K-pop artist with the caption:

"Love you bro."

BTS' J-Hope previously mentioned his friendship with Crush back in 2021 when he recommended the K-pop soloist’s 2018 single Lay Your Head On Me during his BIGHIT MUSIC Record radio program on Melon Station.

Fan reactions

Upon seeing BTS J-Hope’s Instagram Story, fans took to various social media platforms to re-share the rapper’s special gift. They also began to wonder if a possible collaboration was in the works, considering the sudden interaction between the two famous K-pop stars.

The Korean septet is known for its multi-artist collaborations both as a group and as individual artists. The most recent is group mate SUGA’s partnership with Psy on the title track That That for the Gangnam Style singer’s newly launched album Psy 9th.

Meanwhile, K-pop soloist Crush has also collaborated with Psy this year on the song Happier, which is also a track included in Psy’s new comeback album.

However, only time will tell if J-Hope and Crush’s close friendship will provide fans with a collaboration in the future. In the meantime, BTS is also gearing up to release new music with their anthology album, Proof, on June 10 at 1:00 pm KST.

