BTS’ j-hope’s fan-sponsored billboard advertisement stirs controversy due to ruinous spelling error 

A fan-sponsored advertisement for BTS’ j-hope’s has gone wrong due to a catastrophic spelling error. The advertisement misspelled the word 'rapper,' spelling it with a single r. This completely changes the meaning of the word to mean something negative. Naturally, the advertisement has the opposite effect to what any fan would want.

To make matters worse, this advertisement was showcased in one of the most upscale and popular Seoul neighborhoods. The electronic billboard advertisement was put up at the COEX building in the affluent neighborhood of Samseong-dong. It is located at the heart of the internationally popular Gangnam ward.

The advertisement was reported to have been sponsored by a group of Chinese fans to promote j-hope’s latest album Jack In The Box, which was released on July 15.

Netizens who noticed this disastrous error reported it to COEX, who finally took it down four days later. Given the nature of the error, ARMY could not help but wonder if the advertisement was a genuine error or a malicious act by anti-fans.

Fans are perplexed at how such a simple error was left unchecked and put up on a billboard in a popular location. Due to the coveted nature of the billboard space, the advertiser likely spent a lot of money. The incident's bizarreness stunned ARMY.

Jack in the Box, the debut solo album of the K-pop sensation, j-hope, has an assortment of 10 tracks, including the pre-release More and the title track Arson, both of which took the world by storm.

The record functions as a concept album grounded in the Greek myth of Pandora’s Box. The concept album takes its sound from old-school hip-hop, funneling through j-hope’s greed about his craft, anxiety about the future, and his pronouncement that there are no bad people in the world.

j-hope is performing at Lollapalooza this year

After the groundbreaking release of his album, the idol is currently prepping for the big stage at Lollapalooza. j-hope is set to make his US music festival debut as a headlining act.

The Arson singer is scheduled to be the finale act for the Bud Light Seltzer stage on July 31, following immediately after Australian hip-hop artist The Kid LAROI.

The idol is set to create history by becoming the first Korean artist to headline the main stage of any major music festival in the United States of America.

