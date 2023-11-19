Renowned Filipino singer and actress Arci Muñoz has consistently been a fan of BTS and frequently conveyed her gratitude for Jimin. Recently, Arci Muñoz shared a comic strip she made on Instagram on October 13, 2023, that Jimin of BTS inspired. In the caption, she mentioned commemorating the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's birthday by releasing her comic strip Minji and ChimChim.

"Waited so long for this. The best way to celebrate #jimin‘s birthday. Meet minji and chimchim defenders of the earth."

On his birthday, she frequently offers the Like Crazy singer-songwriter thoughtful presents, such as her "Jimin Park" initiative in 2020, where she named her plot after the BTS idol. The actress has again selected a graceful method to express her appreciation for the BTS member this year.

Arci Muñoz's admiration for BTS Jimin also aids the environment along with educating children

Muñoz actively supports environmental initiatives as well. In the Philippines, she recently worked with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to develop the protagonists for the department's twelfth comic book series. She presented the two defenders of earth, Minji and ChimChim, whom she had produced on Instagram.

The comic aims to teach youngsters about correct garbage categorization and disposal, minimize plastic waste, and make reuse and recycling appealing for them, as Arci stated in the description. The comic is freely given to all Philippine public schools.

"Our goal is to educate children on how to reduce plastic waste, promote proper waste segregation/disposal and make recycling fun for the kids, as children are our future. This will be distributed in public schools for free."

Furthermore, Arci Muñoz, the Filipino actress and singer who is also an ardent K-pop enthusiast, honors the FACE singer-songwriter by naming her real estate property after him. On October 13, 2020—which is the day of the Like Crazy singer's birthday—she honored his birthday with a wooden plaque that has his name inscribed on it.

Following that, she puts the signage in the ground and places it at the front of her real estate property, which she bought in 2020, to commemorate the BTS singer. In her Instagram post, she wrote,

"You now have yer own #forest in the Philippines...welcome to #jiminpark nature park!I guess ya now know my gift to our baby mochi on his special day!"

Arci Muñoz's gift to BTS Park Jimin was not only a considerate act but also strived to improve the Philippines' environmental equilibrium. The piece of land she owns functions as a park and a nature preserve attributable to her efforts.

In addition, on an American chat program, she once referred to herself as "Baby Mochi's Wife." On the Filipino television network ABS-CBN, she even displayed her real fangirl side by referencing the well-known fan adage, "Once you Jim-in, you can't Jim-out."

The Like Crazy singer-songwriter is recognized for his commitment to enhancing education opportunities for youth and his covert donations to ChildFund Korea and other educational institutions. His recent contribution to Busan High School of Arts, his alma school, resulted in a substantial scholarship program that attracted much attention.

Adherents of the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer-songwriter, emulating his lead, are proactively disseminating constructive influences around the globe, regardless of their geographic or national origin. Arci Munoz's involvement in this program further demonstrates the beneficial effects of a model fanbase.

More about BTS Park Jimin's efforts and contribution to helping humanity across borders

The South Korean media source Busan Ilbo revealed on October 18, 2023, that Jimin of BTS had covertly given 30 million won ($23,141) in August 2023 to assist younger pupils attending Busan Arts High School. This contribution aimed to ensure that worthy and impoverished students would have equal access to school by funding their education and providing clothes.

The BTS idol made news when his altruistic demeanor repeatedly won people over. The singer's contribution to his former school, Busan Art High School, has reportedly narrowed the achievement gap between pupils who found it challenging to acquire an education. He further donated 1,200 desks and chairs to his alma mater.

Additionally, Jimin extended his contribution with his recent extraordinary private present to the Gangwon-do Office of Education of $70,311.13 (₩ 100 million) in September 2023. Furthermore, the Gangwon-do Office of Education also mentioned the Alone singer-songwriter's wishes to be anonymous regarding his donations.

Meanwhile, Park Jimin of BTS has hinted at working on his upcoming new music. Recently, the singer and songwriter flew to Budapest on November 15, 2023, which has made his fans speculate that the singer could be filming his music video for his future release.