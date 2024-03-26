BTS' Jimin crowned as the first and only artist to have 4 songs reach #1 in 117 countries in iTunes history

On March 25, 2024, BTS' Jimin was crowned as the first and only artist to have four songs reach the No.1 spot in 117 countries in iTunes history, creating a buzz on social media. Naturally, the fandom shared a series of congratulatory posts to celebrate the singer's latest milestone.

The Worldwide iTunes song chart is a website that collects and analyzes music data from around the globe. Charts, sales, and streams are regularly updated.

On March 25, 2024, Jimin's latest digital single, Closer Than This, reached the No.1 spot on Laos iTunes, achieving the record of topping in 117 countries on the Apple music charts. The track was released on December 22, 2023, through Big Hit Music.

Jimin's Closer Than This reached the No.1 spot on the Laos iTunes chart

With Closer Than This's latest achievement, Jimin emerged as the first and only artist in iTunes history to have four songs reach the No.1 spot in 117 countries. The other three songs are With You, Like Crazy, and Filter.

Like Crazy has reached the No.1 spot on the iTunes chart in 119 countries, making it one of the most streamed songs. It was released as the leading track of Jimin's debut studio album, FACE, on March 24, 2023. It is a synth-pop track produced by the Ghstloop and Pdogg. The song has two versions, Korean and English.

The former version delves into the feeling of losing a significant other and striving in a reality where they still exist, while the latter talks about losing oneself under the burden of fame.

Jimin's OST, With You, has reached the No.1 spot on iTunes in 119 countries. The song was released in collaboration with Ha Sung-woon through Yamyam Entertainment on April 24, 2022. It was an original soundtrack for the smash hit Netflix series, Our Blues. The song delves into a bittersweet love story where a relationship did not work out, no matter how much one side prayed for it.

Meanwhile, Filter reached the No.1 spot on the Apple music charts, securing the position in 118 countries worldwide. It was released on February 21, 2020, and is part of the eighth track of BTS's fourth studio album, Map of the Soul:7. The song is a colorful Latin-pop-infused record.

Through it, Jimin conveys his duality as an artist and his ability to display different sides of himself at someone's demand while transforming himself as a photo filter.

He began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside Jungkook. The duo joined the duty as companion soldiers through a buddy system. After concluding his five weeks of basic training, he was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division. He was reportedly promoted to the Private First Class.