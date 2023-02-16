BTS Jimin and j-hope donate generously to the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes

Following the tragic earthquakes that took place in Turkey and Syria this month, UNICEF Korea recently revealed that BTS Jimin and j-hope donated a generous amount to the victims, specifically children, who were affected by the tragedy. The rough estimate of how much the two donated comes to 100 million won each, which makes for a huge contribution to the relief efforts.

After the reveal of BTS Jimin and j-hope's contribution, fans couldn't help but beam with pride at their favorite idols. Naturally, it became the talk of Twitter as fans flooded the platform with praise for the two and inevitably trending them throughout the day under the keyword, #Charity Angel.

Here is an additional note that Jimin wrote accompanying his donation:

"I hope it will be helpful for children affected by the earthquake."

While j-hope added:

"I hope it will be of some support and hope to the children who are facing difficulties from the sudden earthquake."

Following in their idols' footsteps, many ARMYs have also made impressive donations to the emergency relief funds for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

In light of their recent donations, fans and also UNICEF Korea have been bringing up their active donations to social causes for years now. Earlier, j-hope donated 100 million won for the victims affected by the torrential rain hit. He's also a member of the Hope Bridge Honors Club, which is a huge donor group.

Jimin, on the other hand, donated 100 million won to the International Rotary Clube 3590, a fund that helps eradicate the spread of polio. He's also a member of UNICEF's Honors Club. Additionally, BTS Jimin and j-hope donated another 100 million won each to the Gangwon Office of Education, the Busan Office of Education, and the Jeonnam Education Foundation individual for each cause.

Given the popularity and influence of the entertainment industry, people were not only moved by their generous contributions but were also further motivated to donate to help those affected by the tragic incident. Fans also couldn't stop talking about how kind and caring their actions were, consistently cementing their down-to-earth and giving personalities.

Along with BTS Jimin and j-hope, many other K-pop idols have also donated to fund the victims of the Turkey and Syria earthquakes victims. Girls' Day Hyeri donated 50 million won, GOT7 Jinyoung contributed 30 million won, NCT Mark donated 150 million won, NCT Doyoung donated about 100 million won, SEVENTEEN S.Coup's contribution came to 20 million won, and BTOB Eunkwang's came to 10 million won.

Many K-drama actors and actresses have also donated for the same. The celebrities who made generous contributions included Park Bo-young, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Go-eun, Jung Ryeo-won, Kim Hye-soo, and Park Seo-joon. With a handful of contributors donating to various organizations that aim to better the current circumstances of earthquake victims, fans have been overflowing with pride and are donating the same to the best of their abilities.

As BTS Jimin and j-hope continue to spread positive influence and energy around their fans, people are inspired and impressed by their kind hearts and actions.

