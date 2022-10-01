BTS' Jimin's Photo-Folio breaks records and becomes the fastest to sell out 

BTS' Jimin has become the fastest member to sell out his Photo Folio on Weverse Global shop and Weverse USA shop.

With everyone scrambling for a copy, the Photo Folio sold out in under 2 minutes on the Weverse Global shop, and in under a minute on the Weverse USA shop. It was then restocked for another round of preorders on both shops after about 10 minutes.

With the time it took for the items to sell out, Jimin became the fastest member to sell out his Photo Folio on both platforms so far.

The upcoming special Photo Folio went on sale on September 29, 2022, with the merchandise being available to buy, from 11 am KST, on October 13 and from 10 pm PST, on October 20.

Fans started preparing for Jimin's Photo Folio preorders in advance

The Jimin Hub @TheJiminHub Jimin’s photo-folio "ID: Chaos" is the fastest to get sold out in both Global and USA weverse shop! Jimin’s photo-folio "ID: Chaos" is the fastest to get sold out in both Global and USA weverse shop! https://t.co/KbuDB4FBDM

Fans had been speculating early on that with the singer’s visuals and his immense popularity, it goes without saying that everyone will frantically want to lay their hands on the Photo Folio when it goes up for preorders, predicting that it will sell out soon.

BTS ARMY has always been notorious for selling out every merch within minutes of its release, with this time being no exception either.

Fans who were able to secure a copy of the Photo Folio just as preorders opened were overjoyed because it was a battle amongst the ARMY and everyone wanted to secure a copy.

leo @itboypop you all better have the fastest fingers in the world if you wanna buy jimin's photo-folio cause i don't think it's staying in stock for more than half a second you all better have the fastest fingers in the world if you wanna buy jimin's photo-folio cause i don't think it's staying in stock for more than half a second https://t.co/KlVcuqpKD6

Demand for the K-pop idol's Photo Folio was the highest in Japan, where the item went out of stock quickly, selling out twice already, and is now in its third round of preorders, on both the Japan Fan Club and the Japan Universal Music Store platforms.

The overwhelming support from fans have led the agency to restock Jimin's Photo Folio multiple times, something that hasn't been seen with the earlier merchandises.

Jimin is the only member to have reached this level of round three of preorders in the country on both platforms, demonstrating his exceptional popularity in Japan. In fact, his Photo Folio is currently ranked second on the bestseller list at Japan's Universal Music Store. He also holds the top three spots for the most popular items in the store.

On September 25, 2022, a short mood sampler was released on BangtanTV's official YouTube channel. The snippet contained a number of hidden clues that brought fans closer to Jimin's concept of 'chaos.'

The K-pop idol became the third member to release his individual Photo Folio, with the internet being in chaos since the mood sampler's release. It was preceded by Photo Folios of other BTS members, Jung Kook and RM.

These are being released in the order of BTS members’ respective birthdays. The series started with Jung Kook, whose vampire-themed Photo Folio was released on September 1, followed by group leader RM’s Photo Folio on September 12.

