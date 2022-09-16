BTS' Jung Kook garners applaud for selling out a bracelet from a brand that supports abandoned animals

BTS' Jung Kook, also known as the Golden Maknae, has showcased the effects of his powerful midas touch once again. While celebrating his birthday on September 1, 2022, with his fans through a live stream, the BTS idol was spotted wearing a bracelet from Delixir, a small business that supports abandoned dogs and animals.

The bracelet sold out soon after it was seen during his recent birthday VLive, causing K-netz to pour in compliments for the idol.

According to Delixir, the 'Thin Onyx Layered Bracelet' has sold out in all sizes.

JUNGKOOK DAILY ⁹⁷𝄞ʲᵏ🦋♍️ @Daily_JKUpdate The Delixir “Thin Onyx Layered Bracelet” worn by JUNGKOOK during his B-day Weverse LIVE has been SOLD OUT in the official website of the accessory brand.



Delixir is known for sponsoring & donating part of their profit for protection of abandoned animals.



SOLD OUT KING JUNGKOOK

The Euphoria singer is known for promoting small brands by sporting their clothing, accessories, and goods on a regular basis. For the majority of the time, Jung Kook's 'sell out' effect helps in increasing the sales of these small businesses.

BTS' Jung Kook receives praises after selling out the Delixir bracelet from his birthday Weverse Live

Jungkook Global Website @JKGlobalWebsite Jungkoook has once again showed his support for Delixir, a company that donates part of their profits to help abandoned animals. During his birthday livestream, he wore a bracelet from the brand.

He has supported this cause before by wearing other accessories from Delixir.





Thanks to Jungkook's hysterical selling power, ARMYs around the world brought the same exact bracelet, resulting in the bracelet being out of stock on Delixir's official website.

The brand reposted a story stating the same, and shared that the bracelet would be restocked soon.

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS Delixir Official tweeted their 1st Restock of the 'Whale Tale Necklace' is Sold Out (after just 1- 2 hours)





This is not the first time Jung Kook has promoted the brand. Earlier, the My Time crooner was seen wearing the 'White Tail' necklace and the 'Onyx Bracelet' from the brand, which were also immediately sold out.

To thank the K-pop idol for uplifting the sales and promoting the brand, Delixir opened their Twitter account and dedicated their first tweet to him.

K-netizens and BTS fans are also praising the 25-year-old K-pop idol on social media for his thoughtful actions and influence. Jung Kook's affectionate and kind nature never fails to earn laud from the fans. K-netizens are pouring in love for the star as he is currently trending for his good deeds.

tinkerbell.97 ᙏ̤❤︎ @smiiliingkookie Jungkook is such a thoughtful person who is always down to help a life, which has been seen many times. Just like how he helps animal lives by buying Delixir jewelry items, that turn completely SOLD OUT after a few moments. Imagine how many lives he has helped already.

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS Jungkook is being praised for his kind heart for wearing the bracelet by Delixir, a small company supporting abandoned dogs and animals. A post is trending in Top 10 on Nate Pann.

Delixir shared a story that bracelet wore by him in birthday live was Sold Out in all sizes on site





In another trending post, it was revealed that Delixir used to make small donations before their sale numbers started to increase. However, after BTS' Jung Kook was seen wearing the brand's accessories, the company has been able to donate millions of Korean won under the idol's name.

On several occasions, BTS' Jung Kook has stolen the hearts of millions of fans across the globe with his popular K-pop idol image and qualities. Like his incredible qualities as an artist, the singer is also considerate and earns love for his kind acts like helping small brands.

Jungkook SNS @Jungkook_SNS TEAZEN has been awarded the #1 Brand Of The Year Award 2021, another proof of Jungkook's unmatched brand power and reputation of SOLD OUT King. TEAZEN gained tremendous popularity after Jungkook mentioned about drinking Kombucha in his Vlive, causing sold out crisis.

As a result, the Korean public is showering social media with comments praising the singer. In a trending post, one wrote:

"Jungkook would be able to buy a few luxury bracelets, but he thought that he had bought it on purpose because it is a place that does good animal-related things for cheap brand that only few people know about."

Other brands like Delixir which excelled due to BTS' Jung Kook's insane influence include TEAZEN, Modern Hanbok Company, Downy, Lamode Chief, and more.

