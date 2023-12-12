BTS' Jungkook unlocked another milestone as the Billboard US staff named him the 'Pop Star of the Year.' The Seven singer, who enlisted in the military on December 12, has achieved mega success this year as a soloist. Critics and fans worldwide know the same and cannot stop praising the BTS vocalist.

The American music and entertainment magazine Billboard couldn't agree more. They mentioned BTS' Jungkook in their Greatest Pop Star List of 2023. The 26-year-old made his solo debut on November 3 with the album Golden, which was undoubtedly a hit on the music charts.

Most of the songs from the album have dominated major music charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and 200. It is one of the reasons why the K-pop idol is crowned the pop star of the year.

BTS' Jungkook gains global success with Seven and achieves 'Pop Star of the Year' status by Billboard US staff

The entire tracklist of Golden is pure art, with its diverse music and engaging lyrics. However, the pre-released solo single, Seven, won hearts as soon as it was released in July.

Featuring Latto, the R&B/Soul and pop song, Seven reached the top spot on the US Billboard main song chart, the Hot 100. It peaked at number three on the UK's official single chart, 'Top 100.' In addition to this, Seven conquered the fourth position in Spotify's Top 10 Songs Globally in their '2023 Wrapped Year-End Summary' campaign, confirming its global influence.

As a result, both Seven and Jungkook got recognition from the staff working at Billboard US, who mentioned them in the 'Billboard's Greatest Pop Stars of 2023: Introduction & Honorable Mentions (Staff List)' and 'The 100 Best Songs of 2023: Staff Picks.'

Praising Seven, Billboard, in a statement, said:

"With a beat influenced by UK garage and Latto's strong featuring, this song is worthy of captivating even the most discerning pop fans worldwide."

The other tracks from the record—Standing Next To You, 3D, Closer To You, and Hate You—are equally popular among fans. Moreover, right before enlisting in the military, he shared the somber music video for Hate You with the fans.

In other BTS news, Jungkook, along with RM, V, and Jimin, have enlisted in the military. BTS' leaders RM and V enlisted on December 11, while Jungkook and Jimin joined on December 12. Jin, Suga, and j-hope, who enlisted in the Army earlier, were also present during the same.