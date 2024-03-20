On March 18, 2024, Forbes reported that BTS' Jungkook's songs, including 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Standing Next to You, and others, are eligible for nominations at the upcoming Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Awards, popularly known as the Grammys, are the honors presented by the Recording Academy of the United States. It recognizes outstanding and significant achievements in the music industry. It is one of the most prestigious shows globally.

It was earlier termed a Gramophone Award due to the resemblance of its physical trophy to a gramophone.

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards were held on February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles, and enthusiastic fans are looking forward to the 67th Grammys.

Jungkook's three songs are eligible for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category at the 2025 Grammy Awards

BTS' Jungkook released his second digital single, 3D (feat.Jack Harlow), on September 29, 2023. The Golden album was dropped on November 3, 2023, featuring Standing Next to You as the leading track. He also collaborated with American singer The Kid Laroi and English rapper Central Cee for Too Much on October 20, 2023.

The upcoming 67th Grammy Awards 2025's current eligibility period stands between September 2023 and the end of August 2024. According to Forbes, Jungkook's three songs, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Standing Next to You, and Too Much, are eligible for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category.

Jungkook can also submit his smash hit track, Standing Next to You, for Best Pop Solo Performance, as it was originally a solo song. He also collaborated with the prominent singer Usher for the track, and thus it can be submitted to the Best Pop Duo category. It was also the best-selling song in the United States and secured the top spot on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart for five non-consecutive weeks.

The single earned a total of several weeks on the chart comprehensively. It spent nineteen weeks on the Hot 100. With all the achievements of the idol, Standing Next to You emerges as the most expected song to be nominated at the upcoming Grammy Awards, and fans feel the same.

The Golden Maknae might submit the three tracks to the Grammys for nominations or choose only one for consideration. Nothing has been confirmed, and fans are waiting to hear the news about Jungkook's nominations for the upcoming awards. They are encouraging other fans to buy and stream the singer's Standing Next to You and Golden, ensuring that it gets the Grammy nominations while other fans feel that he deserves it. They feel proud of the idol.

Jungkook also emerged as the first Korean soloist in history to spend seven weeks in the top 50 on the Billboard 200 as his debut album, Golden, rose to No. 39 in its seventh consecutive week.

The three songs also extended their record beyond the popular charts. The tracks debuted on Billboard's Pop Airplay charts, showcasing his worldwide influence. While Standing Next to You secured No. 1, 3D at No. 22, and his collaborative single Too Much with The Kid Laori and Central Cee at No. 18, respectively.

The singer has been assigned the duty of cook in the military and has been going viral on social media for his famous Makguksu recipe in recent updates. The idol is being praised for his culinary skills, and several recipes, including Bulgri and Perilla Oil Makguksu, are going viral on social media.

Jungkook began his mandatory military service on December 12, 2023, alongside fellow group member Jimin. After concluding his five weeks of basic training, he was deployed to the Fifth Infantry Division. He was reportedly promoted to Private First Class.