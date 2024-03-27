BTS' Jungkook's 'Standing Next To You' makes history by becoming the fastest song by a K-soloist to surpass 500 million Spotify streams

BTS' Jungkook's solo track Standing Next to You became a hit as soon as it was released on November 3, 2024. On March 27, the song surpassed a staggering 500 million streams on the music-streaming platform, Spotify, catapulting the BTS members to new heights.

Jungkook achieved this milestone in 145 days, making him the fastest Korean soloist to garner over 500 million streams on Spotify, as per X user @Daily_JKUpdate. This marks Jungkook's third song to achieve this feat following Left & Right with Charlie Puth and Seven ft. Latto.

Expand Tweet

BTS' Jungkook breaks yet another record as Standing Next to You surpasses 500M Spotify streams

Expand Tweet

The BTS maknae's success both as a member of BTS and as a solo artist on international music charts underscores his influence in the music industry. The following list of the fastest songs by K-pop soloists to reach 500 million streams on Spotify highlights the BTS member's achievements.

Seven by Jungkook of BTS- 43 days Standing Next to You by Jungkook of BTS- 145 days (New) Like Crazy by Jimin of BTS- 166 days Left and Right by Charlie Puth and Jungkook- 232 days

Expand Tweet

Standing Next to You also joins the ranks of the fastest songs by K-pop acts of all time to reach 500 million streams on Spotify:

Seven- 43 days Butter- 90 days Dynamite- 109 days Standing Next to You- 145 days (New) Cupid- 152 days

Expand Tweet

The hit song was released as the title track of the idol's highly anticipated solo album, GOLDEN on November 3, 2024. The song and its music video garnered widespread acclaim and topped multiple charts including the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. chart. It also peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The track's enduring success is evident from its longevity on the charts, as it spent over 19 consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. GOLDEN, consisting of 11 tracks, was inspired by the artist's personal experiences and showcased his artistry as a soloist.

Expand Tweet

Jungkook and his bandmates enlisted for their mandatory military service in December 2023, and BTS fans eagerly anticipate their return to the spotlight in June 2025.