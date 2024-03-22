In a groundbreaking achievement, K-pop sensation BTS and two of its members, Suga and Jungkook, have secured a prestigious spot on the introduction pages of the IFPI Global Music Report 2024.

Despite their hiatus from the spotlight to fulfil mandatory military service and pursue solo endeavours, the BTS members continue to make waves in the music industry.

BTS, recognized for its global impact, is prominently featured in the report, while Suga and Jungkook are highlighted for their solo achievements.

The IFPI Global Music Report serves as a comprehensive overview of the state of the global music business, highlighting key trends and developments in the industry.

The report's introduction pages feature Jungkook in the main Introduction page while BTS and Suga (under the name of his musician alter personality, AgustD) in sections titled "Releasing Music: Cutting through the Noise" and "Record Companies Driving Innovation," respectively.

BTS's inclusion in the report underscores the group's immense popularity and diverse fanbase, solidifying their status as a global music icon. Suga and Jungkook's solo achievements further showcase the talent and versatility of BTS members beyond the group's collective success.

Jungkook's remarkable success with his debut solo album GOLDEN propelled him into the spotlight, earning him a coveted spot on the IFPI report. His album achieved phenomenal sales, with over 2.6 million copies sold on Hanteo within its first week of release.

Additionally, Jungkook made history as the only K-pop solo artist named in Universal Music Group's list of top album-selling artists for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Meanwhile, Suga, under his alter identity AgustD, garnered recognition for his album D-Day, released before he enlisted in the military.

Further studies as per The IFPI Global Music Report

The IFPI Global Music Report also addresses broader industry trends, including the rise of streaming services and the transformative impact of technology on music consumption.

Industry leaders from Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, and Warner Music Group weigh in on the evolving landscape of the music business, emphasizing the importance of innovation and adaptation in an ever-changing industry.

In 2023, streaming maintained its dominant position in global revenue, witnessing growth across various music formats. Subscription streaming, performance rights, and physical formats such as CDs and vinyl saw accelerated growth compared to the previous year.

However, revenues from downloads and other digital formats experienced a decline. Particularly noteworthy was the remarkable 13.4% surge in revenue from physical formats, marking the highest growth rate among all formats in 2023.

As the septet remain enlisted in the military until June 2025, their inclusion in the IFPI Global Music Report serves as a testament to their enduring influence and contribution to the music industry. Fans worldwide celebrate their achievements and eagerly anticipate their return as a group, demonstrating unwavering support for their beloved idols.