On March 5, 2024, fans were overjoyed with the exciting announcement from HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, regarding BTS' SUGA. They revealed that SUGA, aka Agust D, is set to grace theatres and IMAX screens worldwide with the release of Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE MOVIE on April 10 and 13.

The official movie poster accompanied the announcement, igniting a wave of anticipation among devoted fans. Ticket sales are scheduled to commence on March 12, 2024, at 11 am (ET).

The official post provided a link for fans to stay updated on the movie's developments, inviting them to immerse themselves in the grand finale of the BTS member's world tour. The statement on the website read:

"The eagerly awaited film of BTS SUGA’s Encore Concert <SUGA│Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE> bursts onto the big screen worldwide! As the grand finale of the world tour, 'SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL' marked the culmination of 25 concerts held in 10 cities, which captivated a total audience of 290,000 throughout its run."

It further read:

"Experience the pulsating energy and excitement of 'D-DAY’ THE FINAL' on screen, everything from the exquisite sounds traversing the boundary between '21st Century Pop Icon' BTS member SUGA and solo artist Agust D, electrifying performance, explosive energy, to special duet stages featuring fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jung Kook."

Fans anticipate the global cinema release of BTS' SUGA's world tour

Adding to the excitement, the announcement promised to feature exclusive high-definition footage from the tour, along with special duet stages featuring fellow BTS members RM, Jimin, and Jung Kook.

The announcement reignited hopes for fans who missed out on the chance to attend the sold-out concerts, offering a cinematic alternative to experience the rapper's performances.

Fans took to social media to express their excitement:

The Daechwita singer embarked on his solo world tour on April 26, 2023, in New York, concluding the journey in Seoul on August 6, 2023. With 28 sold-out shows, including 11 in North America and the rest across Asia, the D-DAY world tour achieved unprecedented success.

Earning over $57.2 million in profits from 320,000 tickets, it stands as the highest-grossing tour by a K-pop solo artist in both K-pop and U.S. history. This remarkable feat earned him a place on the prestigious 2023 Year-End Top 300 Concert Grosses Report by Pollstar, marking him as the first Asian male solo act to secure the highest-earning world tour of the year.

Fans eagerly await the release of Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE MOVIE as it promises to be a celebration of Agust D's artistry and an unforgettable cinematic experience for audiences worldwide.

The news stirred excitement among fans who have been eagerly awaiting glimpses of the BTS member since he enlisted in the military on September 22, 2023. Serving as a social worker due to a shoulder injury, his military tenure extends to 21 months, a longer duration compared to his fellow BTS members, who are on an 18-month service.

The group is expected to reunite in the spotlight as a whole in June 2025.