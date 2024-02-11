"Next we need a STADIUM TOUR": Fans ecstatic as BTS' Suga becomes the highest-grossing Asian male act in 2023 Pollstar Year-End Top 100 Concert Report

BTS member Min Yoongi, also known as Suga, became the highest-grossing Asian male act in the 2023 Year-End Top 300 Concert Grosses Report by Pollstar. On February 10, 2024, a user on X (@mhereonlyforbts) shared the latest update along with screenshots, depicting Suga's 2023 D-DAY world tour concert at KIA Forum, California with over 42,492 tickets sold out.

Furthermore, the concert also grossed a whopping $9,492,531 or over 12.6 billion KRW from the particular concert in California.

Fans were excited to come across the latest update and one netizen wrote on X, stating that they want the BTS idol to book stadium for his next solo concert.

Fans lavish praise on BTS Suga as he becomes the first-ever Korean soloist to achieve this feat

Suga embarked on his first-ever solo world tour on April 26, 2023, in Belmont Park, New York, right after the release of his debut solo album D-DAY. The musician performed a total of 28 shows across the world and concluded his tour in the same year on August 6 at Jamsil Indoor Gymnasium, Seoul.

Moreover, in June 2023, another X account (@InTheChart) shared an update about PollStar's 2023 mid-year worldwide touring data. In the report, BTS Suga's D-DAY world tour ranked at 24 with average ticket sales of 148,993 by June 27, 2023, and over $2,956,951 generated revenue.

It is important to note that the particular report only tallied the musician's 5 shows out of a total of 11 shows in the United States. The BTS artist's US leg included 11 concerts across New York, Newark, Rosemont, Oakland, and Inglewood from April 26 to May 17, 2023.

As of February 2023, fans are stoked to see that the D-DAY artist and songwriter has become the first & only K-pop soloist in history to enter the Pollstar Year-End Top 300 Concert Report, making him the highest-grossing Asian Male Act of 2023.

Netizens continue to heap praises on the musician on X (formerly Twitter):

More about Suga's D-DAY tour

Due to his impending enlistment, BTS member Min Yoongi released his debut album D-DAY and embarked on a world tour of the same name. Apart from the songs from his album D-DAY, the singer also performed several other solo tracks such as Seesaw (from BTS album), his previously released mixtapes namely, Daechwita, People, Dear My Friend, and more.

During the final leg of the iconic world tour, Suga brought his group member Jungkook to perform at his concert in Seoul on August 4. The duo set the stage on fire as they performed BURN IT. On August 5, Jimin joined the Haegeum rapper for an electrifying performance on their popular track, Tony Montana.

On August 6, 2023, Yoongi sang Strange with fellow BTS member, Kim Namjoon, capping off his global tour.

Min Yoongi aka Suga enlisted in the military as a public service employee on September 22, 2023. He is reported to be discharged in June 2025 after serving a mandatory military period of 21 months.