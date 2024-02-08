"It's giving us hope": Fans react as BTS' Suga chooses to debut in an action movie instead of a romantic genre in 'DVD of the D-DAY Tour'

A short clip from BTS member Min Yoongi, aka Suga's DVD of the D-DAY Tour, went viral online on February 8, 2024. In the interview clip, the musician is seen playing the game of "This or That." The staff asked him to choose from an action or romance genre if he were to debut in a movie. In response, the rapper-songwriter picked an action genre film to debut with.

BTS ARMY had an online meltdown as they came across the clip expressing their anticipation of seeing Suga in a film. One fan wrote on X that the clip has given them "hope."

"We're getting you that romance movie": Fans flood X expressing their wish to see Suga act in a movie

Suga debuted in 2013 with BTS and has been at the forefront of acting in all their music videos ever since. The musician has only improved over time, especially from the septet's 2016 Wings album—where he showed off his acting skills in I Need You Girl—to their 2017 You Never Walk Alone album.

Moving to the present, in the viral clip from the DVD of the D-DAY Tour, Min Yoongi said he chose an action movie to debut because he believed the genre would suit him best compared to romance. He expressed being uncomfortable with romantic things such as "complicated emotional lines." He said:

"Action! Action (movie) would suit me don't you think? romance... things like, complicated emotional lines, ugh... my head hurts already thinking about it, ugh..."

This specific footage became viral because it reminded viewers of the February 5 episode of Suchwita. The episode featured South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung talking about how various actors had encouraged the BTS rapper and music producer to pursue acting.

The sudden revelation had taken the entire BTS fandom aback for several reasons. Fans were stunned to learn that Suga has several close actor friends, who have all repeatedly suggested he enter the acting industry.

However, the rapper-songwriter of Life Goes On didn't think twice to respond when quizzed in the video if he would rather be the antagonist (villain) or the protagonist in the film. He said he would want to be the "third" supporting character who first appears in the movie and then "dies" right away. Suga said:

"I would just be the 3rd supporting character who appears then dies quickly..."

His response opened the door for frenzied fans to flood X with their heightened anticipation and desire to see the BTS musician in a film soon. They also highlighted Suga's acting skills in music videos such as AMYGDALA and mentioned that even a romantic genre film would suit the artist equally well.

The musician's latest episode of his talk show, Suchwita, is available on one of HYBE's official YouTube channels, BANGTANTV. The show features South Korean popular actress Lee Sung-kyung from Dr Romantic and Shooting Stars.

