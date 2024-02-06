"I admire him so much": ARMYs emotional as Suga reveals one chapter as "Min Yoongi" ending before military enlistment

BTS’ Suga's talk show, Suchwita, dropped the latest episode on BANGTANTV, a YouTube channel featuring popular South Korean actress Lee Sung-kyung. In the episode, the two celebrities showcased their unexpected friendship and shared some wholesome moments for fans to remember.

On February 5, episode 26 of the popular talk show was released, where the Daechwita singer openly spoke about the struggle he faced following the conclusion of his solo tour, widely known as the D-DAY tour:

“After my tour was over and since I have to go soon (enlist in the military), I've been scheduling things like crazy for the past month. I only just got back to feeling like myself now. For a while I worked obsessively, I kept thinking about all the shoots I had to do.”

Furthermore, he revealed how he felt personally, besides being a member of BTS:

“And recently I've been thinking that it doesn't feel like a chapter as SUGA the singer is ending. It feels like a chapter is ending as Min Yoongi. The person Min Yoongi. And it makes me feel a bit sad and bummed out, since I want to work more but I can't”.

This resulted in a huge wave of reactions from fans, many of whom expressed their love for the idol and appreciated his hard work on social media:

Fans react as BTS’ Suga reveals working hard before enlistment in the latest Suchwita episode

During Episode 26 of Suchwita, Suga expressed his concerns about delivering his best performance and content as an individual, referring to himself by his birth name, Min Yoongi. As the singer enlisted in the military in September last year, he wished to film as much as he could so fans could enjoy the weekly talk show.

The Haegum singer said he juggled between schedules to produce the best content for fans. This solo activity served as a chapter of growth for him as an individual, not just as an artist. He revealed that he did not feel great about bidding farewell to his solo activities due to the mandatory service.

Many fans took to X to share their feelings about this:

On September 22, 2023, Suga enlisted for his mandatory military service, as the third member of the septet to do so. Additionally, it was revealed that he would go for public service. However, no specific details of his duties have been disclosed to the public.

Currently, all the members of BTS are serving in the military at their designated bases.