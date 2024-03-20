BTS' Jungkook voted as the "Hexagonal Idol", commended for his all-rounder qualities and confident personality

On Wednesday, March 20, IDOLCHAMP revealed that BTS' Jungkook won their recently held survey of the celebrity that most resembles a hexagon. "Hexagon Idol" is a term that's often used to refer to someone who's an all-rounder or an individual who carries several skills, talents, and hobbies.

IDOLCHAMP recently rolled out a survey that asked netizens who they think is most fit for the title of "Hexagon Idol", and BTS' Jungkook won the same by bagging 33% of the total votes. Jungkook has always been praised by his fans for his all-rounder qualities, ever since his debut. The idol earned the title of "Golden Maknae," after excelling in almost every aspect of being a K-pop idol, such as dance, visuals, rap, vocals, and more.

Moreover, the idol has always been experimental and is known for facing tasks confidently, regardless of the challenges they bring. From releasing full-English songs for his solo debut to challenging conventional Korean ideals, the idol has impressed netizens with his bold approach to life and has now been recognized for the same.

BTS' Jungkook wins IDOLCHAMPS' survey for the No. 1 Hexagon Idol by bagging 33% of total votes

IDOLCHAMP is a Korean platform that often conducts surveys, competitions, and other vote-based decisions. It allows netizens to vote for K-pop idols and other Korean celebrities based on the announced topic. Among the several surveys that IDOLCHAMP conducted recently was the No. 1 Hexagon Idol.

The survey was held between February 29 and March 15. Following the same, IDOLCHAMP announced the results, labeling BTS' Jungkook as the winner of the survey. It shows how fans believe the idol is good at everything he does and carries a confident personality. Jungkook bagged about 33% of the total votes. Here are the other K-pop idols who rank right below Jungkook:

n.SSign Doha - 24.13%

Stray Kids Bang Chan - 11.99%

Kim Se-jeong - 9.66%

ZEROBASEONE Sung Han-bin - 6.91%

Han Seung-woo - 4.46%

Pentagon Kino - 4.36%

ENHYPEN Heesung - 1.64%

CIX Bae Jin-young - 1%

ITZY Chaeryeong - 0.87%

Following Jungkook's win, fans naturally began to grandly celebrate the same. While this is great news, it is not the first time that an idol has earned this label. Given his nickname Golden Maknae, given by his fellow member and BTS leader RM, the idol always stood as one of the first names that popped up during a discussion about all-round K-pop idols.

Previously, during the same No. 1 Hexagon Idol survey conducted by IDOLCHAMP in 2022, the BTS member stood as the winner. Given that the idol has been bagging awards and creating achievements despite his current absence from the industry, fans have been extremely proud of the idol and are cheerfully spreading the news through social media platforms.

On the other hand, the idol is currently serving his military service alongside his fellow BTS member, Jimin, through the buddy system. The idol enlisted on December 12 and is expected to be discharged around June 11, 2025.