BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung reveals he goofed up at the Grammys performance

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, aka V, recently shared that he made a mistake while performing Butter at the 2022 Grammys Awards. The K-pop sensation put up an incredible performance at the awards ceremony, receiving a standing ovation from the audience. Billboard even ranked it as the Best Performance of the night.

In a recent interview with Spotify for K-pop ON! Track, the Butter singers were asked about their “biggest or funniest mistake” on stage. SUGA, aka Min Yoon-gi, shared his honest thoughts, mentioning that it was difficult to pinpoint one after nearly a decade of being on stage.

Fellow members Kim Tae-hyung and Jung Ho-seok, aka j-hope, had specific moments they didn’t back away from revealing.

In particular, the Stigma singer shared that he goofed up the lyrics to Butter but fans hadn’t caught on to it yet.

“I made lyric mistakes at the Grammys, which our fans didn’t notice yet.”

The singer seemingly did a great job at covering up his mistake, because amongst the celebration of BTS performing at the Grammys, no conversation of a mistake popped up.

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung and fellow members share the mistakes they made on past stage performances

The K-pop giants put up a 007-heist themed stage, with Jung Kook descending from the ceiling on a live wire, and other members emerging from the audience like spies. During the performance, however, Kim Tae-hyung messed up the lyrics.

He shared that ARMYs had not noticed the mistake yet. But a quick search on Twitter shows that a few fans did notice it. On the other hand, the idol was already getting praised for his professionalism during the skit performance.

The Christmas Tree singer pronounced “don’t need no Usher” as “don’t meed no Usher.” As the slip-up was subtle, it went under many fans’ radar.

On the other hand, j-hope, or Jung Ho-seok’s mistake, was instantly caught on as the idol fell while moving towards the other part of the stage but got up and continued like a true professional. He shared,

“People didn’t notice yours (to Kim Tae-hyung) but I fell down at the Grammys. I fell down really hard.”

The Jack in the Box rapper also sneakily shared Jimin’s mistake. He reminded the members that someone was supposed to do the ad-lib thing but it turned out to be funny. Jung Kook then chimed in and commented that it was Jimin. The Serendipity singer then shared that he had “missed the rhythm.”

BTS also discussed their favorite songs, and the most difficult songs to perform on stage, among other things. As expected, ON, IDOL and Fake Love were the group’s choices for the latter. Members also mentioned that ON with the dance break was the most tiring and challenging choreography to perform.

