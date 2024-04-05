On Friday, April 5, 2024, BTS made headlines as the first non-English group to have multiple members with songs surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify. Park Ji-min's solo track Like Crazy, which soared past the 1 billion stream mark on the music-listening app on the same day, joined the list recently.

Expand Tweet

The Dynamite group now boasts a total of six songs, including both group and solo tracks, that have crossed the 1 billion streams threshold on Spotify. They are:

Dynamite: 1,833,613,657 streams

Seven: 1,515,910,710 streams

Butter: 1,234,408,769 streams

My Universe: 1,232,216,592 streams

Boy With Luv (: 1,143,428,248 streams

Like Crazy: New Entry to surpass 1 billion streams

BTS achieves historic feat with multiple members exceeding 1 billion Spotify streams

Earlier in February 2024, the septet group achieved another significant milestone when their hit English track Dynamite surpassed a staggering 1.8 billion streams on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

Released on August 21, 2020, Dynamite marked the group's debut full English single and was featured on their album BE. It took three years and five months for Dynamite to achieve this historic streaming milestone, making it the first song by a K-pop artist and among all Asian acts to reach such a feat in Spotify's history.

On April 4, 2024, Jimin's lead single from his debut album FACE, titled Like Crazy, crossed the 1 billion streams mark on Spotify. This achievement not only makes Like Crazy the first Korean solo song but also the fastest Korean track to achieve this milestone.

Expand Tweet

Jimin joins fellow band member Jungkook and Blackpink's Lisa as the only K-pop soloists with songs surpassing 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Jeon Jungkook has also been making waves with his solo achievements. In February 2024, Jungkook became the first and only K-pop solo artist to exceed 5 billion streams on Spotify across all credits. The Still With You singer achieved 5 billion streams in just 748 days, making him the fastest K-pop act to reach this milestone on Spotify.

Expand Tweet

While BTS as a group is a part of this prestigious list, Jimin and Jungkook are currently the only two members who have achieved this milestone individually and also as members of the band, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the solo inclusion of the remaining members.

Other charts dominated by BTS

There are several other records that BTS members totally dominate. All five fastest songs by K-pop acts to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify are from the septet or its members:

Jungkook - Seven - 108 days

BTS - Dynamite - 333 days

Jimin - Like Crazy - 377 days (NEW)

BTS - Butter - 509 days

BTS and Coldplay - My Universe - 602 days

Similarly, three out the four fastest Korean songs by K-pop acts to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify are also from BTS or its members:

Jimin- Like Crazy- 377 days BTS and Coldplay- My Universe- 602 days BLACKPINK- How You Like That- 1354 days BTS- Boy With Luv- 1399 days

Despite all seven members currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, the septet continues to make history.

Jin and J-hope are expected to return this year as they were the first ones to get enlisted, while the remaining five members are anticipated to complete their service and return to the spotlight as a group by 2025.