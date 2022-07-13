BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR and more exciting projects announced in collaboration with streaming platform Disney Plus

BTS members were serious when they said they had some very exciting projects lined up for ARMYs. On July 12, it was revealed that HYBE and The Walt Disney Company APAC (Asia-Pacific Region) had partnered and signed a multi-year agreement that would see five programmes broadcast on Disney's streaming service.

HYBE, in partnership with The Walt Disney Company, intends to showcase the beauty of Korean music and entertainment to a global audience. Under this deal, HYBE will release five different programmes to Disney's streaming service, Disney+ (Disney Plus), around the world.

BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LOS ANGELES, and IN THE SOOP: Friendcation have been announced so far.

Additional programs featuring other artists from HYBE Labels will be announced at a later date.

BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR and more Bangtan-themed content to stream worldwide on Disney Plus

ARMYs, get ready for this year's exciting Disney Plus content with a Bangtan theme.

Bangtan’s iconic PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LOS ANGELES, held last year in November, at LA’s So-Fi Stadium will be made available through Disney’s streaming service.

The second program confirmed is a docu-series titled, BTS MONUMENTS: BEYOND THE STAR, a comprehensive documentary chronicling Bangtan’s journey from inception to now. This will include the group's music, content and archived videos over the past nine years, detailing their journey to the top.

Additionally, the docuseries will showcase Bangtan members going through their daily lives, their current thoughts, plans for their future, and what ARMYs can expect from the group’s second chapter.

The docuseries will be released exclusively through Disney's streaming service in 2023.

The docuseries will showcase their daily lives "as they prepare for their second chapter," Disney & HYBE said in a joint statement.

Finally, the third announcement is in relation to a specific member - the Singularity singer, BTS’ V, who will be embarking on a healing trip with Wooga Squad members Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik, and Peakboy in the new SOOP series - IN THE SOOP: Friendcation.

Scheduled to premiere on July 22, the feel-good series will showcase their solid friendship, which blossomed on the set of the TV show Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth, as they take a special trip to enjoy the space “between daily life and rest”.

BTS members’ unique relationship with Disney over the years

Previously, despite their strict policies, The Walt Disney Company had released all copyrights to their popular animation films such as The Lion King, Zootopia, and Toy Story. This was done so that the members could be trained in voice acting using iconic Disney and Pixar films for Run BTS! episode 109.

The members even made a surprise appearance at the 2022 Academy Awards, where they discussed their favourite Disney musical moments.

Finally, Jimin and V's duet song Friends was featured in the Marvel Studios film Eternals. For those who are unfamiliar, Disney owns Marvel.

Now, ARMYs are hopeful that Bangtan members will compose music for a Disney film, or perhaps headline one as well.

BTS members are currently taking a break from group activities to focus on solo projects, beginning with dance leader j-hope, who is all set to release his second solo album, Jack in the Box.

He released the pre-release track MORE on July 1 which received a tremendous response from fans across the world. On July 11, Billboard officially announced that MORE by j-hope had debuted at number 82 on the Hot 100.

