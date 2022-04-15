BTS’ PTD Las Vegas after-party DJ changed after fans criticized day two's event

JEWEL Nightclub, the organizer for BTS’ PTD Las Vegas after-party, changed their DJ for nights three and four to the first night’s DJ, Angie Vee. The nightclub received immense backlash from ARMYs after their experience on the second night of the after-party.

As per fans, the two DJs handling the after-party on April 9 ignored fans’ requests to play BTS songs and mainly played other artists’ songs. The first night’s DJ, Angie Vee, was praised for working on a fun setlist that catered to ARMYs.

The severe criticism seems to have reached the organizers as DJ Angie Vee announced that she would be headlining the last two nights of the after-party.

DJ Angie Vee re-booked for BTS’ PTD Las Vegas after-party

A few days ago, ARMYs lashed out at JEWEL Nightclub, the venue organizer responsible for BTS’ PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE - LAS VEGAS PARTY IN THE CITY. The after-party is part of HYBE’s efforts to give fans a holistic experience beyond just concerts. The party is held on the four days the K-pop supergroup has their shows — April 8, 9, 15, and 16.

On April 13, Angie Vee posted on her Instagram and Twitter that she would be the DJ on the remaining two nights of the after-party, much to the fans’ delight. She shared that ARMYs “manifested” the moment and gave her the best moment of her career.

In the announcement photo, JEWEL Nightclub even used a picture of Angie Vee DJing at the club with an ARMY logo on her outfit.

Yo Yolie @yoyolie_ TY Army, I see all the love & appreciation you all had for my set. I wanted to make it the best experience with respecting the culture & fandom. Everyone in the building including fans that were online (all over the world) … you made this one of the best moments in my career.TY Army, I see all the love & appreciation you all had for my set. I wanted to make it the best experience with respecting the culture & fandom. Everyone in the building including fans that were online (all over the world) … you made this one of the best moments in my career.💜TY💜 https://t.co/OfX7xh733K

Fans were thrilled to know that she was returning, especially after the DJ had stated that she was only booked for one day and would not be coming back. Most ARMYs who attended shared fun moments from day one’s after-party as the club danced to Jin’s trot-song Super Tuna and made a small ARMY bomb ocean during Mikrokosmos.

What was going to be a memorable night turned sour for fans who attended the April 9 event of PTD Las Vegas. While that night’s DJs were heavily criticized for their lack of professionalism, DJ Angie Vee, who headlined the party on April 8, received massive support.

Multistanraaaawr @multistandino @dianne134340 @yoyolie_ @E_Scarlett_WW @minimonistudios @taetaewithluv There were 2 DJs last night. This one and a guy. She played non BTS music and the other DJ played a full hour of non BTS music and laughed at us when we started screaming "BTS." It was highly disrespectful.We paid a lot of money to be there just to be laughed at and disrespected. @dianne134340 @yoyolie_ @E_Scarlett_WW @minimonistudios @taetaewithluv There were 2 DJs last night. This one and a guy. She played non BTS music and the other DJ played a full hour of non BTS music and laughed at us when we started screaming "BTS." It was highly disrespectful.We paid a lot of money to be there just to be laughed at and disrespected.

Part of the BTS fandom who will be attending the after-party is now eagerly looking forward to the event. Meanwhile, only two days of PTD Las Vegas concerts remain, with no news of additional dates or comeback.

However, there have been reports of the group making a comeback and preparing for a world tour.

Edited by Ravi Iyer