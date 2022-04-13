BTS PTD Las Vegas: ARMY calls out DJs at the after-party for ignoring their requests

BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concerts transformed the city into a Purple haven for fans. HYBE even held a themed after-party at JEWEL Nightclub for fans.
The after-party took place on the same day as the K-pop septet's concerts - April 8 and 9. The second night, April 9, was memorable for ARMYs but for all the wrong reasons.
People who attended the party criticized the DJs of the D-2 after-party and even called them “unprofessional.” As the club was booked exclusively for ARMYs to celebrate after the K-pop group’s concert, they posted videos of how they had to request the DJ to play the group’s songs. Fans at the club seemed upset at the DJs’ lack of research.
ARMY lashes out at DJs for ruining their BTS PTD Las Vegas after-party experience
As part of providing fans with a much richer experience beyond concerts, HYBE organized four nights of after-parties, in collaboration with JEWEL Nightclub, on the concert days.
With two more nights to go, the PTD - Las Vegas Party In The City was held from 10:30 PM to 4:00 AM and was exclusively BTS-themed.
On day one of the after-party, fans had fun with DJ Angelina Yolie. She seemed well-versed with the group’s songs, from albums to solos, making the night memorable for everyone. The fandom even praised the DJ for her knowledge and for playing Jin’s Super Tuna and helping them sway to Mikrokosmos.
It was the second night of the PTD Las Vegas after-party that brought in trouble. DJ Angie Vee, one of the DJs on day two of the after-party, was deemed unprofessional and lacking in research.
Fans who attended the party stated that DJs of the night, Angie Vee and a male professional, played other artists’ music for hours. They only played the septet’s music from the Japanese albums, and allegedly kept on playing the same couple of songs.
Moreover, people who attended the PTD Las Vegas Day Two after-party also claimed that they repeatedly asked the DJs to play the K-pop group's songs. The two allegedly ignored and mocked them.
One ARMY posted a clip of people in the club visibly annoyed at the DJ and holding phones that requested them to play the K-pop septet’s songs.
Another tipping point for ARMYs was the promotions that claimed the second night of the PTD Las Vegas Party In The City was fun. DJ Angie Vee even uploaded an Instagram story, saying that she played “95% BTS songs” and only five came from other artists' discographies.
ARMYs lashed out at JEWEL Nightclub for having a DJ who lacked “professionalism” and ignored the public’s request. They even commented that the after-party was advertised as a BTS-themed event for people who attended the BTS PTD Las Vegas concerts. As a result, the DJ should have been playing the group’s songs.
The K-pop supergroup has two days left, April 18 and 19, for the PTD Las Vegas concert to end. There have been reports doing the rounds of the group going on a world tour soon.