BTS PTD Las Vegas: ARMY calls out DJs at the after-party for ignoring their requests

BTS’ Permission To Dance On Stage - Las Vegas concerts transformed the city into a Purple haven for fans. HYBE even held a themed after-party at JEWEL Nightclub for fans.

The after-party took place on the same day as the K-pop septet's concerts - April 8 and 9. The second night, April 9, was memorable for ARMYs but for all the wrong reasons.

People who attended the party criticized the DJs of the D-2 after-party and even called them “unprofessional.” As the club was booked exclusively for ARMYs to celebrate after the K-pop group’s concert, they posted videos of how they had to request the DJ to play the group’s songs. Fans at the club seemed upset at the DJs’ lack of research.

ARMY lashes out at DJs for ruining their BTS PTD Las Vegas after-party experience

As part of providing fans with a much richer experience beyond concerts, HYBE organized four nights of after-parties, in collaboration with JEWEL Nightclub, on the concert days.

With two more nights to go, the PTD - Las Vegas Party In The City was held from 10:30 PM to 4:00 AM and was exclusively BTS-themed.

On day one of the after-party, fans had fun with DJ Angelina Yolie. She seemed well-versed with the group’s songs, from albums to solos, making the night memorable for everyone. The fandom even praised the DJ for her knowledge and for playing Jin’s Super Tuna and helping them sway to Mikrokosmos.

shoutout dj yoyolie if you ever see this. @jewellasvegas @minimonistudios so sad to hear this 🥺 our dj for the first day was so cool!!! i think she's an army

It was the second night of the PTD Las Vegas after-party that brought in trouble. DJ Angie Vee, one of the DJs on day two of the after-party, was deemed unprofessional and lacking in research.

Fans who attended the party stated that DJs of the night, Angie Vee and a male professional, played other artists’ music for hours. They only played the septet’s music from the Japanese albums, and allegedly kept on playing the same couple of songs.

Moreover, people who attended the PTD Las Vegas Day Two after-party also claimed that they repeatedly asked the DJs to play the K-pop group's songs. The two allegedly ignored and mocked them.

One ARMY posted a clip of people in the club visibly annoyed at the DJ and holding phones that requested them to play the K-pop septet’s songs.

The DJ at the PTD after party initially didn't seem to know much about BTS cause they kept playing the Japanese versions of all the songs or just replayed my universe and Boy with Luv, or played Jb's stay when we asked for stay so Army just started

@minimonistudios @nsyhjtjbts00 That just feels weird no offense to the DJ but you think they would do some research They get a job for something involving another artist

Another tipping point for ARMYs was the promotions that claimed the second night of the PTD Las Vegas Party In The City was fun. DJ Angie Vee even uploaded an Instagram story, saying that she played “95% BTS songs” and only five came from other artists' discographies.

Ppl are already doing this on their IG. They keep advertising how great D1 was but im not seeing any acknowledgment of ppls concerns with D2.

ARMYs lashed out at JEWEL Nightclub for having a DJ who lacked “professionalism” and ignored the public’s request. They even commented that the after-party was advertised as a BTS-themed event for people who attended the BTS PTD Las Vegas concerts. As a result, the DJ should have been playing the group’s songs.

You know it's a bad DJ when the crowd has to put "by bts" after each song rec they have written on their phones pointed to the stage. @jewellasvegas y'all charged #BTSARMY A LOT to hear the same 4 songs about 5 times over, mixed into random air horns and dj khaled??

@multistandino @dianne134340 @yoyolie_ @E_Scarlett_WW @minimonistudios @taetaewithluv This is very disrespectful!! If I spend bunch of money to listen the music of my favorite singer they should played it because DJ are being paid to do their job properly. You should ask for refund!

The K-pop supergroup has two days left, April 18 and 19, for the PTD Las Vegas concert to end. There have been reports doing the rounds of the group going on a world tour soon.

