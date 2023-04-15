BTS to release a new song as a group for upcoming Korean animated film, Bastions

BTS is all set to release a new song as a septet for an upcoming Korean animated movie, titled Bastions. On April 14, Thymos media announced that all seven of the Grammy-nominated singers will lend their voice to the theme song for the new 3D animated superhero film.

Undoubtedly, the group's fandom, ARMYs, are elated about the news of the unexpected comeback. Ever since it was announced, phrases like "BTS IS BACK" and "BTS OT7 SONG" have been trending on social media, with fans posting content capturing their joy and excitement.

Although the group members are currently dropping new music and content for fans as soloists, it has been a long time since the septet released new music together.

BTS ready to drop another musical banger for Bastions

Bastions is a movie about superheroes who constantly fight to cease environmental pollution. It will be released on SBS on May 14 at 7:30 am KST. The teaser clip for the same was launched recently and not only gives viewers a sneak peek into the film, but also features a snippet of the theme song.

Given that the song will feature all seven members of the group, it can be estimated that the track was recorded prior to Jin's military enlistment in December 2022.

Other well-known K-pop artists and groups, including BRAVE GIRLS, LE SSERAFIM, Heize, and AleXa, are also expected to feature on the original soundtrack of the film.

All BTS members are currently involved in their solo projects

As a complete group, the Butter crooners last released music in June 2022, through their anthology album Proof, which also acted as a harbinger of their chapter 2.

Since then, the seven members have been busy carving their careers as solo artists, while simultaneously planning to enlist in the military. Jin was the first member to enlist and he will be succeeded by j-hope, who is scheduled to join later this month.

The majority of them have also released solo albums, starting with j-hope, who dropped Jack In the Box in July 2022. Later on, Jin made his solo debut with The Astronaut in October 2022, RM released his album Indigo in December 2022, and Jimin recently made a hit debut with FACE. Joining the list is SUGA, who will be releasing his album D-Day on April 21.

As per several updates, BTS maknae Jungkook is next in line to make his big solo debut.

