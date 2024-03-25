BTS Taehyung becomes the first Korean/K-pop soloist to debut ‘FRI(END)’S at #1 on the IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart in India

BTS' Kim Taehyung, aka V, became the first Korean and K-pop solo artist to debut FRI(END)S at No.1 on India's IMI International Top 20 Singles Chart. The second solo single by the South Korean musician was released on March 15, 2024, and is an R&B, Pop-soul song that wittily covers the longing and desire to be something more than just friends.

For the unversed, India's first official music chart acknowledged by the industry is the IMI International Top 20 Singles chart. BMAT Music Innovators created it by streamlining data from Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. They track it from Friday to Thursday each week and publish it on Monday.

The IMI Charts committee reviews the chart, which comprises representatives from Warner Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group, and Times Music.

BTS' Taehyung, riding on the crest of his tremendous success of FRI(END)S

The latest digital single from BTS' Kim Taehyung, commonly known as V, is FRI(END)S, which debuted at No.13 on the Official Singles Chart in the United Kingdom, marking a significant milestone. It's his highest-charting solo song in the UK, outperforming his previous success, Slow Dancing.

Taehyung, aka V, plays a complex character in the teaser for the official music video for the song, one who doesn't mind ordering takeaway from his refrigerator alone. Then, the silence of his food break gives way to a scene in which several lovestruck couples start kissing and mingling. At the same time, the protagonist of the music video (Taehyung) appears to be lonely yet composed.

FRI(END)S begins a new chapter in the BTS alum's career as he experiments with a distinctive and soulful sound. The song delves into the unfamiliar realm when one develops affection for a close friend. Crossing the threshold from a platonic connection to a romantic one is a strange and riskier transition. The singer admits via his song that once this line is crossed, it's challenging to turn back or return to being friends.

Taehyung played the lead role in the FRI(END)S music video, which tells a moving tale of love between two parallel universes. V's destiny remains unchanged, resulting in a gloomy and heartbreaking ending. The song's lyrics beautifully express the desire to develop a friendship into a more meaningful romantic relationship.

Furthermore, the artist has surpassed 30 million streams on his latest single on Spotify. His agency, BIGHIT MUSIC, stated that the song peaked at the top of the iTunes Top Song rankings in 87 countries and territories on March 23, less than twenty-four hours later.

Kim Taehyung achieved remarkable success with his debut solo album, Layover, released in September 2023. According to the Hanteo Chart, the album sold nearly 1.67 million copies on its first day, breaking the record for the highest first-day sales by a solo K-pop artist in chart history.

The album sold 2,101,974 copies in its first week, breaking the 2-million-sales threshold. This album broke the record set by bandmate Jimin's album FACE (1.45 million copies) to become the best-selling solo debut in South Korean history.