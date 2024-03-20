BTS Taehyung’s ‘FRI(END)S’ holds the record for the biggest weekly song debut by a Korean/K-Pop act in 2024 on Spotify

BTS's Kim Taehyung aka V released his new single FRI(END)S on March 15, 2024. The latest release marks his second solo endeavor and his first-ever all-English track. Furthermore, the artist became the first Korean and K-Pop act to have the biggest weekly song debut on Spotify in 2024, surpassing the rookie girl group LE SSERAFIM.

An X user (@Bangtan7_Stream) reported that FRI(END)S achieved over 19.7 million Spotify streams within four days of its release compared to LE SSERAFIM's February release EASY which has garnered over 16 million streams so far.

BTS Taehyung makes history by having the biggest song debut on Spotify in 2024, surpassing LE SSERAFIM

It is important to note that Taehyung's total streams are combined for all renditions of FRI(END)S. As per kworb.net Taehyung's latest release has three other renditions such as: Instrumental, Sped Up, and Slowed Down.

The original track has amassed 15 million (15,624,678) streams along with FRI(END)S (Instrumental) has 2.4 million (2,457,906), FRI(END)S (Sped Up) has 2.3 million (2,381,132), FRI(END)S (Slowed Down) has gained over 2.2 million (2,242,092) streams on Spotify. Now, combining all four streams, Taehyung's latest single has surpassed over 23 million streams as per kworb.net.

Kworb.net is a website that gathers and analyzes music data from across the world including every stream, every chart, and every sale.

It primarily gathers normalized popularity numbers for songs in the iTunes Store and airplay statistics from Mediabase. In particular, the sales estimates page should never be referenced because the figures presented here are only estimates and not based on official data.

Meanwhile, Spotify reported a total stream of 19,772,553 on FRI(END)S original version as of March 19, 2024.

Spotify total streams of FRI(END)S by BTS V. (Image via Spotify)

Meanwhile, the song EASY by LE SSERAFIM peaked at #69 on the Daily Top Songs USA list in February 2024 after receiving 511,078 plays on Spotify in only four days of its release. On the Top Songs Global chart, the track climbed to #100 on March 18, 2024.

The song was released on February 19, 2024, and was played over 500,000 times daily on Daily Top Songs America as of February 23.

However, after a month of its release, EASY has raked in over 55 million streams (55,857,463) on Spotify as updated by kworb.net with an average daily stream of 1.5 million (1,504,819). The rookie girl group from HYBE also earned their first Billboard chart entry.

On March 9, 2024, the group's title song from their third mini-album EASY made its debut on Billboard's Hot 100 singles list, landing at number 99. This made them the sixth K-pop female group to have a song on the esteemed international chart. For the uninitiated, the title track bears the same name as the EP.

In order to complete his 18-month statutory conscription, BTS's Taehyung has been serving in the South Korean military. Nevertheless, despite his time away from the public eye, the artist has worked on several new projects and pieces of content for his fans that will eventually be released by his company, HYBE. The artist is currently assigned to the 2nd Military Police Corps' SDT unit.