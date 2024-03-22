BTS’ Taehyung becomes the only Korean soloist to debut at #1 on the New Zealand Hot 40 Singles chart with ‘FRI(END)S’

BTS’ Taehyung’s new song FRI(END)S, which is busy climbing music charts worldwide, has once again proved his impact by climbing a lesser-known chart. On March 22, 2024, it became trending news on Twitter that FRI(END)S had reached the number one spot on the esteemed New Zealand Hot 40 Singles chart.

It can be kind of an unfamiliar chart for K-pop fans, as New Zealand is not one of the biggest music market countries in the world. However, as V has ascended this chart, it is gaining prominence all over the world.

Not only one, but he has a total of nine songs charting among the 40 songs on the list. Moreover, the fans are congratulating Taehyung for achieving an unprecedented feat, which acts as a symbol of his success and acclaim.

BTS' Kim Taehyung achieves the number 1 spot on the New Zealand chart, Hot 40 Singles

The New Zealand Hot 40 Singles Chart is a weekly music chart that ranks the top 40 singles in New Zealand based on their sales, streaming numbers, and radio airplay. It is compiled by Recorded Music New Zealand and published weekly on various platforms, including their official website and music industry publications.

The chart provides a glance at the most popular and commercially successful singles in New Zealand across various genres of music, showcasing both local and international artists.

Recorded Music New Zealand gathers data from various sources, including digital downloads, physical sales, on-demand streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, and radio airplay from New Zealand's major radio stations.

The rankings are based on a combination of these factors, weighted to reflect the relative popularity and impact of each song. Now, BTS’ Taehyung is the only Korean soloist ever to reach the number one position on this chart. As his newest song FRI(END)S reached the top spot, he has eight other solo entries charting on this list as well.

These nine songs are:

1. FRI(END)S

3. Wherever u r

5. Slow Dancing and Love Me Again

6. Christmas Tree

7. Rainy Days

12. For Us

13. Blue

34. Sweet Night

As most of the songs on this list are from Taehyung's debut solo album, Layover, it proves how well-received his entire album was. This achievement also turned out to be his highest debut on this chart as a K-pop artist, showing the influence he has created upon the New Zealand ARMYs as well.

On the same day of March 22, FRI(END)S by V also achieved an all-kill #1 on iTunes in the eight biggest music markets in the world, which are Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America.