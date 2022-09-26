BTS' V ends his Weverse Live in under 2 minutes, earns the record for the shortest livestream

On September 25, BTS' V gave ARMYs a surprise when he popped up on Weverse Live unannounced. Only a handful of fans could witness the moment live, as the idol ended the livestream in just 1 minute and 36 seconds.
With a fun yet quick livestream, V ended up earning the shortest Weverse Live record ever. The Sweet Night singer looked all comfortable in his pajamas and, being true to his musical aficionado personality, was listening to a jazz piece on his television.
BTS' V also gave fans a quick look at his room, which included a painting, a chic interior, a huge TV and an atmosphere best described as cozy.
“Taehyung doing technical checkups for Weverse”: BTS' V accidentally switches on Weverse Live
Hundreds of fans were left heartbroken when they realized they did not catch V's short livestream. Many were also surprised by the fact that it was so unpredictable, as the quick ending left them speechless.
During his live, the 26-year-old singer spoke about the inception of his surprise Weverse appearance. He mentioned that a company (Hybe) staff member is required to monitor livestreams, and he could not be online without them.
However, BTS' V said that he got curious after he noticed an update button for switching on live. He simply wanted to test whether it worked or not, and suddenly there he was, with millions of ARMYs already watching him in his room.
The 1 minute 36 second livestream was enough for fans, since they could not stop fawning over V’s no-makeup looks and cute expressions.
BTS' V give life updates to fans on Weverse
Besides his unpredictable and unexpected face reveal on the livestream, the BTS singer had a fun time with ARMYs on Weverse. He spent almost two hours conversing and replying to ARMYs on the Weverse community app.
His replies to fans’ comments indirectly gave them updates about his life too. For instance, he shared that he had stopped exercising, and had watched Finding Nemo recently. However, he continued to be secretive about the location of his friendship tattoo.
Additionally, the most thrilling news V gave fans was an update on his solo album. BTS members have often talked about how hard V and Jimin are working on their respective solos.
In a reply to a fan’s comment, the Sweet Night singer mentioned that he has restarted work on his solo album and erased everything else.
Deleting things because he was not satisfied with it, or had enough fun teasing fans, is right up V’s alley. Fans got a sense of deja vu when he talked about his album, since they had witnessed the idol deleting Instagram stories and posts multiple times in the past.
Meanwhile, in contrast to V holding the record for the shortest Weverse Live, Jin holds the record for the longest livestream spanning over three and a half hours.