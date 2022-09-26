BTS' V ends his Weverse Live in under 2 minutes, earns the record for the shortest livestream

On September 25, BTS' V gave ARMYs a surprise when he popped up on Weverse Live unannounced. Only a handful of fans could witness the moment live, as the idol ended the livestream in just 1 minute and 36 seconds.

With a fun yet quick livestream, V ended up earning the shortest Weverse Live record ever. The Sweet Night singer looked all comfortable in his pajamas and, being true to his musical aficionado personality, was listening to a jazz piece on his television.

BTS' V also gave fans a quick look at his room, which included a painting, a chic interior, a huge TV and an atmosphere best described as cozy.

“Taehyung doing technical checkups for Weverse”: BTS' V accidentally switches on Weverse Live

Hundreds of fans were left heartbroken when they realized they did not catch V's short livestream. Many were also surprised by the fact that it was so unpredictable, as the quick ending left them speechless.

During his live, the 26-year-old singer spoke about the inception of his surprise Weverse appearance. He mentioned that a company (Hybe) staff member is required to monitor livestreams, and he could not be online without them.

However, BTS' V said that he got curious after he noticed an update button for switching on live. He simply wanted to test whether it worked or not, and suddenly there he was, with millions of ARMYs already watching him in his room.

The 1 minute 36 second livestream was enough for fans, since they could not stop fawning over V’s no-makeup looks and cute expressions.

fawz⁷ @agustranda taehyung doing technical checkups for weverse by sending a bazillion people into a heart attack hes so taehyung doing technical checkups for weverse by sending a bazillion people into a heart attack hes so

THV🎄 @Taehyungimpact Kim Taehyung breaking records for the shortest live on weverse just cuz he wanted to test it out Kim Taehyung breaking records for the shortest live on weverse just cuz he wanted to test it out 😭 https://t.co/LKssoAKAfv

۵ @mybwits Knowing Hybe staff are panicking when taehyung suddenly did a weverse live pfffttt

Knowing Hybe staff are panicking when taehyung suddenly did a weverse live pfffttthttps://t.co/TgVQbRMluk

BTS' V give life updates to fans on Weverse

Besides his unpredictable and unexpected face reveal on the livestream, the BTS singer had a fun time with ARMYs on Weverse. He spent almost two hours conversing and replying to ARMYs on the Weverse community app.

BTS V News @KTH_News Look at all his comments! Kim Taehyung spent an hour and a half with us on Weverse today.Look at all his comments! Kim Taehyung spent an hour and a half with us on Weverse today. 😭 Look at all his comments! https://t.co/MT7wyFvc1c

His replies to fans’ comments indirectly gave them updates about his life too. For instance, he shared that he had stopped exercising, and had watched Finding Nemo recently. However, he continued to be secretive about the location of his friendship tattoo.

Sel⁷ @BTStranslation_ BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 220925



ARMY: mr. taehyung where did you get the friendship tattoo



TH: left bun/buttcheek



[idk how to say this in english but he said "butt" cutely] BTS WEVERSE COMMENT V/TAEHYUNG 220925ARMY: mr. taehyung where did you get the friendship tattooTH: left bun/buttcheek[idk how to say this in english but he said "butt" cutely] https://t.co/XJ1UKmjDE1

Additionally, the most thrilling news V gave fans was an update on his solo album. BTS members have often talked about how hard V and Jimin are working on their respective solos.

In a reply to a fan’s comment, the Sweet Night singer mentioned that he has restarted work on his solo album and erased everything else.

태형아 THV | translation🐯 @taehyunga_thv



: Taehyungie are you already working on your album?



: I've completely erased everything and start preparing again so it changed my day and night



#TAEHYUNG #BTSV @BTS_twt 220925 | V on weverse: Taehyungie are you already working on your album?: I've completely erased everything and start preparing againso it changed my day and night 220925 | V on weverse 🌟💜: Taehyungie are you already working on your album?🐯: I've completely erased everything and start preparing again✌️so it changed my day and night#TAEHYUNG #BTSV @BTS_twt https://t.co/W36qoBGKw6

Deleting things because he was not satisfied with it, or had enough fun teasing fans, is right up V’s alley. Fans got a sense of deja vu when he talked about his album, since they had witnessed the idol deleting Instagram stories and posts multiple times in the past.

Meanwhile, in contrast to V holding the record for the shortest Weverse Live, Jin holds the record for the longest livestream spanning over three and a half hours.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far