BTS V helps headwear band KANGOL cross 100 billion won in sales

The internet has crowned BTS member V as a fashion icon and trendsetter, and he is certainly raising the bar for fashion forward men across the globe with every passing day.

The spread of COVID-19 hit multiple industries, and the fashion industry was not spared. Even with online portals available to sell new seasonal merchandise, there weren't enough sales.

KANGOL has been in the game forever. The English fashion brand known for its headwear and was founded in the 1930's. Like numerous brands, KANGOL was undergoing major financial loss due to the widespread affect of COVID-19.

However, the "V-effect" impacted the market yet again.

BTS member V raises sales for KANGOL

Taehyung wore a baby blue KANGOL beret in the band's first ever English music video, Dynamite, with the brand's signature Kangaroo logo woven into it front and center. This led to an internet fashion outburst, and suddenly the beret was back in trend.

South Korea's trending fashion styles during COVID-19 helped KANGOL, particularly when BTS incorporated them in their music video.

It has been reported that the SJ Group's KANGOL sales surpassed 100 billion KRW (84 million USD) in sales for the first time.

They are banking on 24% rise in deals and sales this year, amounting to 85 billion KRW ($71.7 million USD).

According to the Financial Investment Industry, the SJ Group is set to earn ₩27.8 billion KRW ($23.5 million USD) in operating profit this year, which is a 55% increase over last year.

Other members, including Jimin, have also been seen fashionably wearing the brand's apparel, thus making the brand popular enough to be known worldwide.

In fact, SJ Group's CEO, Lee Ju Young, thanked Jimin by name, highlighting his role in promoting the brand.

"We’re known to be a brand that doesn’t have to sponsor celebrities because they will wear our products on their own. Recently, BTS’s Jimin has been wearing a lot of KANGOL hats and keeping us trending."

This isn't the first time that BTS has raised sales. There are countless Instagram accounts that track each of these musician styles, hence directing fans to portals and sites to acquire their idol's outfits and to keep them updated.

