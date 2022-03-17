BTS x Everland: All you need to know about the 'Over the Universe' multimedia show

Korea's Everland amusement park will host a multimedia show by boy band BTS on an outdoor stage. The show's screening for Over the Universe will start on March 18 and air until August 28.

The show will be shown on a gigantic LED screen that is 24 meters wide and 11 meters long, with effects like searchlights, lasers, fire, and pyrotechnics, to give the real-time feel of a concert.

The amusement park’s operative head, the Samsung C&T Resort Group announced that the show will screen seven popular music videos by the band, which will run for 15 minutes before closing at the Four Seasons Garden Stage.

BTS Fans can avail discount for Over the Universe

mimi⁷ (slow) | my life: Bangtan @jmserendipity13



The BTS multimedia show called “OVER THE UNIVERSE”at the outdoor stage of Everland Four Seasons Garden from March 18 to August 28



BTS x EVERLANDThe BTS multimedia show called “OVER THE UNIVERSE”at the outdoor stage of Everland Four Seasons Garden from March 18 to August 28 BTS x EVERLAND ✨💜The BTS multimedia show called “OVER THE UNIVERSE”at the outdoor stage of Everland Four Seasons Garden from March 18 to August 28 https://t.co/TZzsQOCaFQ

The multimedia performance will be performed on the Everland Four Seasons Garden's outdoor stage. Fans can avail discounts for the show with their ARMY membership from March 18 to March 31.

The Butter creators had earlier rented out the entire amusement park for a performance of their all-English single Dynamite on the NBC audition show America's Got Talent in September 2020.

Everland is South Korea's largest theme park. It's situated in Gyeonggi Province, at the Everland Resort. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, it was Korea's largest theme park, with over 5.85 million visitors per year.

에버랜드 @withEverland

you can enjoy the BTS concert every night in Everland



Everland has prepared this special BTS Multimedia show for you

that no one has ever seen before.



You will never miss it



#Over_the_Universe

#Everland #BTS

youtu.be/HErB9Yj8Qlw Starting from #March18 you can enjoy the BTS concert every night in EverlandEverland has prepared this special BTS Multimedia show for youthat no one has ever seen before.You will never miss it Starting from #March18, you can enjoy the BTS concert every night in Everland💜Everland has prepared this special BTS Multimedia show for you that no one has ever seen before.You will never miss it😘#Over_the_Universe #Everland #BTSyoutu.be/HErB9Yj8Qlw

The multimedia performance will comprise hits Dynamite, Butter, Permission To Dance, Dope, DNA, Spring Day, and Make It Right. It will also feature newly-edited music video material as well as music.

In Weverse's press release regarding the announcement of the show, a representative from Samsung C&T's resort division said,

"We expect the recent achievements of the BTS Seoul concerts at Jamsil Olympic Stadium to continue into Everland. We hope that your experience with COVID's multimedia presentation, including their exciting songs and dances, will bring you comfort during these trying times."

More about what BTS has been upto

The group will perform at the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy announced the preliminary list of performers for the 64th Annual Grammy Awards on March 15. The septets received a nomination for the Grammys for their 2021 single Butter. Apart from this, one of the members, Jimin, is set to record his first ever OST for the upcoming tvN drama, Our Blues.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan