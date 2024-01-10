"Bubble cause she's bubbly": Fans ecstatic as Single's Inferno 3 participant Lee Gwan-hee shares photo with Choi Hye-seon

Single's Inferno 3 fame Lee Gwan-hee shared photos with his fellow cast members garnering attention from fans with the last picture featuring Choi Hye-seon. On Tuesday, January 9, following the release of the last few episodes, Lee Gwan-hee shared his experience on the show through his Instagram feed.

After picking Choi Hye-seon, the basketball player who sparked the third season of the well-liked Netflix series departed the island holding her hands. Seeing a picture of Lee Gwan-hee and Choi Hye-seon together thrilled a lot of fans who rooted for them as the winning couple.

Gwan-hee posted the pictures with the caption:

“Hmmm.. I remember a long time ago, and when I watch the broadcast, I think of a lot of people. I may not have won the sympathy of my frank appearance, but I have no regrets about the way I showed more honestly than anyone else. There are so many things I want to say, but today I want to thank the actors and staff who came and shared their hearts with me. See you again soon.”

Furthermore, he urged his fans to go and experience his basketball match. He wrote,

“It's in the middle of the season. Please come to support LG Sakers at Changwon Indoor Gymnasium.”

Fans got excited and shared their thoughts. An X user said, “Bubble cause she's bubbly” on the post.

“My carrot couple”: Fans react as Single's Inferno 3’s Lee Gwan-hee shares photo with Choi Hye-seon

Lee Gwan-hee has been in the limelight for his unique choices in the infamous Netflix dating show Single's Inferno 3. Fans and viewers finally got to witness his choice after a lengthy 11-episode wait, and it was none other than the incredibly charming Choi Hye-seon, a science major at Ewha Woman's University.

Upon the release of the last episode, the basketball player took to Instagram to share some of his memories from the show. From group photos at the iconic table on the island and at the beach to solo images with Park Min-kyu, Lee Jin-seok, Son Won-ik, Choi Min-woo, and female contestants Min-ji and Yu Si-eun.

Grabbing everyone’s attention was the last photo on the ten slides post, which featured Choi Hye-seon. Fans cheered on the couple seeing the two together and showered them with compliments.

She made a comment which also left fans in laughter which said,

"I'ts too dark.. i asked you to use a filter in advance."

However, some fans expressed their unhappiness on their social media interaction saying that Choi Hye-seon deserved a better partner.

Here are some reactions:

Following their social media interaction, fans wonder if they are still seeing each other after the conclusion of Single's Inferno 3.