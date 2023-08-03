"Buddy needs a good swat": Viral video of Calgary man's homophobic rhetoric leaves netizens enraged

A video has recently gone viral on social media where a Calgary man can be heard saying homophobic phrases. The video was posted by Ryan Massel, who is known as Mr Fabulous on Twitter. As Ryan posted the video, he claimed that he was the victim of “hate speech,” but he later informed the Canadian police about the same.

Mr.Fab @immrfabulous



I was excited to hear of a Pride Walk that was being painted so went to take a look and the verbal attack ensued.



The police have reached out and I will pursue this under the criminal code of Canada. Today I was a victim of Hate Speech in Calgary.I was excited to hear of a Pride Walk that was being painted so went to take a look and the verbal attack ensued.The police have reached out and I will pursue this under the criminal code of Canada. pic.twitter.com/zvISKMWfqk

In the video posted on Twitter, the Calgary man called Massel a “fagg*t,” and then walked away. Ryan then asked him what he had just said before, to which the man responded:

“F*ck off, you’re not human. There’s only 2 genders. You fu*king fagg*t queer f*ck off.”

Ryan posted the video on August 2, 2023, and within a day, over 1 million people viewed it, with several comments slammed the Calgary man for his homophobic words. One social media user wrote that the man "needs a good swat."

Social media uses lash out at a Canadian man who abused a man and lashed out homophobic slurs at him. (Image via Twitter)

Many other influencers, like TizzyEnt, reshared the video on their Twitter handle with the hope that the police would identify the man and take some action against him. In his video, TizzyEnt asked the citizens of Calgary to drop hints about the man in the comment section.

Social media users were left outraged as video of Calgary man speaking homophobic slurs goes viral

A recent video of a man using derogatory words to refer to Twitter user Mr. Fabulous left social media users shocked. While it is not clear if the man has been identified or not, social media users had bashed the man for using insensitive words in the video. Many users commented on @immrfabulous’ video and said that he "awful."

At the moment, the Canadian authorities have not spoken up, nor has the person who uploaded the video updated the masses as to if any action had been taken against him. However, the internet continues to bash the man for using mean words against the LGBTQ+ community.