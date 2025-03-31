Buffalo Wild Wings to offer freebies all-month long in April 2025: All deals explored

Buffalo Wild Wings is celebrating a Month of Free, starting March 31, 2025. It has introduced multiple offers that will go throughout the month of April 2025.

April will bring the likes of Easter and Lent, which will see loads of brands and restaurants come up with exciting products and deals. However, many brands have also released general offers for the incoming month. These include free food items, discounts, and even new products.

Buffalo Wild Wings is one such brand. It has introduced multiple offers for the month. Let's check them out:

Buffalo Wild Wings' April 2025 offers explored

Starting March 31, 2025, customers can enjoy many offers at the casual dining chain. They have introduced multiple offers for different weeks of the month. They are as follows:

Starting March 31, 2025, customers can get a free burger on a purchase of $15 or more. They will also get free delivery on a purchase of $30 or more.

Starting April 7, 2025, customers can get 10 free Boneless wings on a purchase of $20 or more.

Starting April 9, 2025, customers can get six free Boneless wings on a minimum purchase of $15.

Starting April 14, 2025, customers can get a free sandwich on a minimum purchase of $15.

Starting April 21, 2025, customers can get a free dessert on a purchase of $10 or more.

Moreover, customers can enjoy 22-ounce glasses of Coors Light for $5 on National Beer Day, i.e., April 7.

Buffalo Wild Wings recently introduced new products for March Madness

Expand Tweet

The casual dining chain launched four new items earlier this month for March Madness. Buffalo Wild Wings is notably the Official Sports Bar of March Madness this year.

First up, it introduced two new sauces:

BBQ Ranch - A combination of the beloved ranch sauce and the popular BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Bleu - This features a combination of the brand's renowned Buffalo sauce with bleu cheese, garlic, and cayenne pepper.

Both these sauces were released on March 5, 2025, and are available for a limited time only. Customers can use these sauces with the chain's wings, sandwiches, burgers, and more.

Buffalo Wild Wings' new sandwiches

The chain also released two new sandwiches on March 5, 2025:

Beer Cheese Cheesesteak - This features sirloin steak, grilled onions, and green onions on a toasted sub roll with the choice of sauce.

Chicken Parm Melt - It features crispy breaded chicken that is topped with mozzarella sticks, Parmesan Garlic Sauce, Parmesan, pepper jack, marinara sauce, and Italian seasoning in a toasted sub roll.

Both these sandwiches are permanent additions to the restaurant's menu.

Texas Tech Red Raiders' star signs deal with Buffalo Wild Wings

Continuing its association with March Madness, Buffalo Wild Wings struck a deal with Texas Tech Red Raiders' star Darrion Williams. He posted on social media:

"I sent the game to overtime! If you were at Buffalo Wild Wings, you wouldn’t have missed my shot because they have every game on all the TVs. Thanks for the wings @bwwings #Partner."

Last week, Williams tied the game for Texas Tech against the Arkansas Razorbacks in regulation time and then scored the winner in overtime. However, they lost in the final against the Florida Gators over the weekend.

