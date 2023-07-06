"Burn it down. The audacity": Google replaces Luther Vandross' image with Master P, leaving netizens floored

Social media users were taken aback when many noticed that the search engine giant, Google, had replaced Luther Vandross' image with Master P. While the two have nothing in common except that they are both musicians, netizens bashed Google for making a big blunder. One social media user also commented on the same, pointing out the search engine's "audacity" to make this mistake.

Social media users reacted to the mishap by search engine giant, Google, as it replaced Master P's picture with another artist. (Image via Instagram)

Luther Vandross, who passed away in 2005 at the age of 54, was a pop singer and songwriter, who began his music career by singing jingles for commercials. Working as a vocal arranger, Luther was a renowned songwriter who contributed to Everybody Rejoice, which was a part of the Broadway musical, The Wiz, in 1972.

Social media users react to Luther Vandross's image being replaced by Master P’s on Google

Social media users were left surprised when netizens randomly looked up Luther Vandross and got Master P’s picture as a result. While many were taken aback, others poked fun at the search engine giant.

While the issue was resolved by Google as soon as it was brought to their notice, here is how social media users reacted to it when an Instagram account, @TheNeighborhoodTalk, shared a screen recording of the same online:

Furthermore, many social media users also concluded by stating how the problem might have occurred because Luther Vandross was not very popular among the masses when he passed away, although he is now known for his work globally.

Luther Vandross won eight Grammy Awards and many other accolades for his work in music

While Luther Vandross might not have been so popular among the masses due to his untimely demise, yet, his work is appreciated globally. Having sold over 40 million records worldwide, the singer, songwriter, and musician won many awards, including eight Grammy Awards.

Throughout his career, he has worked with several artists like Donny Hathaway, Donna Summer, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan, Roberta Flack, and many more. His hit songs include Never Too Much, Here and Now, Any Love, Power of Love, I Can Make It Better, and For You to Love.

