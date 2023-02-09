Burt Bacharach net worth: Iconic pop songwriter's multi-million fortune explored in wake of death at 96

On February 8, 2023, musician Burt Bacharach passed away at the age of 94. His publicist, Tina Brausam, revealed that he died from natural causes and was at his Los Angeles-based residence at the time of death.

Musician Stephen Bishop shared a picture featuring him and Burt on Facebook and paid tribute to the late pianist by writing that he was one of the greatest songwriters of all time. Bishop mentioned that Bacharach offered many wonderful and memorable melodies in his music and that he was a conductor for Marlene Dietrich many years ago. The post continued:

“The very first song I heard by Burt Bacharach and Hal David was called 'The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance.' It was sung by Gene Pitney on the album The Magnificent Seven & More Memorable Movie Themes. The Magnificent Seven is one of my all-time favorite films. I was captivated by their writing. “This Guy’s in Love with You,” by Herb Alpert, is one of the greatest songs my ears have been privileged to hear.”

In addition, Bishop stated that he had the chance to write a song along with Burt Carole Bayer Sager for the film Arthur in 1981. The title of the song was It’s Only Love, where Bishop had to work on the vocals and was a part of the film’s soundtrack.

Burt Bacharach's successful career in the music industry contributed to his large wealth

Over the years, Burt Bacharach established himself as a popular face in the world of music with his hard work and dedication. This helped him accumulate a lot of wealth, and according to CelebrityNetWorth, his net worth was estimated to be around $160 million.

Burt Bacharach earned a lot from his career in the music industry (Image via Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images)

He purchased a house in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles for $2.5 million in January 1998, whose current price is estimated to be somewhere in the range of $12 to $15 million. The pianist then brought another house in Del Mar, California, for $5.5 million in December 2015.

The rest of Burt Bacharach’s earnings were from his work as a musician and appearances in films and television. He released an album titled Hit Maker!: Burt Bacharach Plays the Burt Bacharach Hits in 1965.

He worked on the soundtrack of several films like What’s New Pussycat?, After the Fox, Casino Royale, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Lost Horizon, Arthur, and more. He was also known for his album Woman, which was released in 1979.

Bacharach’s work was also featured on the soundtrack of musicals like Promises, Promises, The Look of Love, The Boy from Oz, My Best Friend’s Wedding, and more.

Bacharach also appeared in various films and TV shows, including Analyze This, An Evening with Marlene Dietrich, Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Austin Powers in Goldmember, Marlene Dietrich: Her Own Song, Nip/Tuck, and The Nanny.

Apart from that, the pianist wrote several singles that reached the top of the Billboard charts. This includes This Guy’s in Love with You. Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do), That’s What Friends Are For, and more.

