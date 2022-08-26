Who was Larry Petree? California musician and wife found dead in Mojave desert

Musician Larry Petree and his wife Betty were found dead under mysterious circumstances, which has led to several speculations on the internet. Their bodies were discovered on a deserted road in California, and their exact cause of death remains unknown.

Kern County Sheriff’s Office stated that the duo was found near Proctor Boulevard and 150th Street on August 21. They added that the male was found unresponsive in the front seat, and the female was leaning up against a car tire. It seemed like the car had fallen short of gasoline in the Mojave desert, and there were no signs of criminal activity.

While the news went viral, the pair’s friends and family members identified them. Larry’s cousin, Laurie Sanders, was stunned about what they were doing in the area and added that they didn’t have to travel far away from home.

Everything known about Larry Petree

Born in 1933 in Paden, Okla, Larry Petree shifted to Bakersfield with his family when he was a kid. Following his graduation from Bakersfield High School in 1951, he worked for some time in the U.S. Army and joined the Kern County Fire Department.

Larry Petree was a well-known musician in Bakersfield (Image via Brian Sonniksen/Facebook)

Compared to other musicians, Petree preferred to avoid touring and performed several acts throughout his career. He frequently collaborated with singer and recording artist Jennifer Keel, who said that Larry was a well-respected musician and steel player in the Bakersfield country music family. Keel also stated,

“He just loved playing music and even though he played with several bands through the years he was always available to fill in anytime you needed him.”

He was introduced to guitarist and vocalist Ernie Lewis in 1979. Lewis mentioned that he played with Larry in the late 80s and early 90s and performed at several engagements at Ethels and private parties. Lewis added that Petree was an expert in chord progressions and fills and was the first individual to turn him on to Western Swing.

Ernie also said that Petree was meticulous while working at the Kern County Fire Department and could rebuild the engine without showing that he was working on it. Ernie mentioned that Petree used to keep his tools clean, like his home and music gear.

According to KGET, although Petree was punctual, he was recently looking disoriented and one of his friends, Kim Hays, also went to help him while searching the site for an event where he was supposed to perform. Petree’s cousin Laurie remembers that Larry did not come for a show after getting confused while searching the venue.

Despite being a well-known personality, Larry Petree did not have a Wikipedia page. Hence, detailed information about his career, parents, and educational background remains unknown.

Edited by Shreya Das