Dhar Mann net worth: YouTuber's fortune explored amid actors salary protest drama

YouTube star Dhar Mann has been the subject of criticism from his employees for not paying them properly. The employees also used TikTok to express their frustration and have already started protesting against the working conditions.

When the employees attempted to talk to Mann by themselves, he refused to meet them. His management also fired all those who tried to question him. According to actor Charles Laughlin, all those working at Mann’s place were unhappy with how they were treated. During a TikTok live session, Laughlin also revealed:

“A lot of people have been fired previously for speaking out and asking questions and that’s why we decided to come together as a collective and make our voices heard but that seems to have not worked but we’re still here. We’re talking.”

jarvis johnson @jarvis Dhar Mann actors are currently protesting unfair labor practices at Dhar Mann Studios Dhar Mann actors are currently protesting unfair labor practices at Dhar Mann Studios https://t.co/0oweaJGX60

Laughlin shared a screenshot on his Instagram story where an email was sent to an actor named Jessica informing her about being fired. Another actor named Colin A Borden revealed in a TikTok video that something bad was happening at the studio.

Although the protests have been trending online, Mann has not yet commented on anything about the same.

Dhar Mann has earned a lot from his successful career as an entrepreneur

Image via Alex Wong/Getty Images

Dhar Mann is mostly famous as the creator of short films for social media platforms via his video production company, Dhar Mann Studios. According to grandcelebs.com, the 38-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be around $150 million.

He earns $3 million every month, which has helped him accumulate a lot of wealth for himself. This is also why he is now the owner of different properties.

Mann owns a house in Calabasas and a penthouse in Los Angeles. The Calabasas-based house, which Mann purchased from Khloe Kardashian for $15.5 million, is spread over an area of 9,300 sq. ft.

Dhar has had a different kind of interest in cars since his college days. He purchased a Lamborghini in 2005 when he was only 21 years old. He also bought a Tesla Model X in 2017 and owns various other models, including the 2019 Rolls Royce Dawn and Lamborghini Uris.

In 2015, Dhar Mann launched a cosmetic brand called LiveGlam, whose revenue is estimated to be around $20 million each year. He was also involved in some real estate mortgage businesses during his college days.

Mann also launched a hydroponics franchise called weGrow in 2010 with Derek Peterson. Although the company made some sales in the beginning, it had to be shut down when Peterson sued the company and made some serious accusations against Mann.

The entrepreneur founded Dhar Mann Studios in 2018 and signed a deal with the Creative Artists Agency in 2021, after which he started a mobile app that featured videos created by his studio.

