"But Noah Schnapp and Amy Schumer can get away with being Zionists?": Melissa Barrera firing sparks outrage as netizens call out double standards 

As Spyglass Media Group fired Melissa Barrera and ousted her from Scream VII due to her unequivocal support for Palestine in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, netizens are calling out the double standards as Amy Schumer and Noah Schnapp have not received a similar treatment.

Both Noah and Schumer had previously come under fire on social media for their questionable posts justifying Israel’s actions toward Palestinians. However, none of these two celebrities seemed to face any dismissal from any projects they were working on or were slated to work on.

But Barrera’s removal from the cast of the popular horror film's seventh installment because of her posts calling out the Israeli government has left fans outraged. One X user commented on Pop Base's report on Melissa Barrera's removal and questioned how Amy Schumer and Noah could get away with being "Zionists."

Internet calls out Hollywood's double standards. (Image via X/@PopBase)

What did Amy Schumer and Noah Schnapp say?

Last month, Amy Schumer faced severe backlash online for accusing several Western media outlets of putting the blame for the Gaza hospital bombing on Israel. Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp on the other hand, sparked outrage in mid-November after he posted a video on social media where he was seen recording and laughing with people holding up stickers that encouraged Zionism.

The stickers read:

“Zionism is s*xy.”

Though the actor was brutally slammed online, none of the production companies that have worked with Noah Schnapp appeared to address his actions or denounce them.

Internet calls out media for not blacklisting Noah Schnapp and Amy Schumer while Melissa Barrera is fired

Fans are outraged at Spyglass Media as it dropped Barrera, who played Sam Carpenter in Scream V and Scream VI. Many people mentioned Amy Schumer and Noah Schnapp amid this furore claiming that they did not have to face any brunt for their posts allegedly endorsing and encouraging Zionism and Islamophobia, but Barrera was fired for raising her voice for Palestine.

Netizens call out Hollywood for not firing Noah Schnapp or Amy Schumer but dropping Barrera for pro-Palestine posts. (Image via X/@DannyWxo)

Melissa Barrera's posts and Spyglass Media's remarks

Along with extending her support for the Palestinians, Melissa Barrera also condemned the killing of innocent Jews and every other civilian who had fallen prey to the conflict between Israel and Hamas. She also called Israel's treatment of Gaza similar to that of a "concentration camp" and accused Western media of only showcasing the fatalities and casualties on Israel's side.

Melissa Barrera urged everyone to understand Palestine's side of the story as well and called for peace for all people. However, Spyglass Media Group deemed her posts as antisemitic and said that the company has zero tolerance for antisemitism or any narrative that incites hate. They denounced Melissa Barrera's reference to the situation in Gaza as "ethnic cleansing" and "genocide" and called it "false".