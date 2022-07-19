Cafe Minamdang episode 8 air date, time, promo out

Cafe Minamdang is at an interesting point at the moment as fake shaman Nam Han-jun (Seo In-guk) and detective Han Jae-hui clash over the real killer behind Jae-hui’s brother prosecutor Han Jae-jeong's death (Song Jae-rim) has now come to an end. Episode 8 is slated to premiere on Netflix on July 19. The episode will premiere after it is aired on KBS2, a local broadcast channel in South Korea.

The attempt by the real killer to remove his accomplice Choi Yeong-seop from the equation by poisoning him in the hospital proves to Jae-hui that someone else is indeed behind Yeong-seop’s false claims of being Jae-jeong’s killer.

In the previous episode of Cafe Minamdang, Han-jun has honed in on the suspect and will lay the trap to understand if the man is the real killer. Unbeknownst to him, however, is the fact that someone it targeting him with the intention of killing him. His identity, that of the former cop, gets outed. As a result, he might be attacked, and his life might also be in danger.

Promo of Cafe Minamdang episode 8 teases a new conflict

One would have guessed that Jae-hui and Han-jun might work together to capture the killer now that they are on the same page. However, nothing seems to have changed despite the most recent developments. In fact, the promo sees Jae-hui running away from Han-jun with a seemingly key piece of evidence.

Joyce Entertainment, the one that the two have been investigating since episode 7 of Cafe Minamdang, seems to be involved in forcing young women to work in pornographic films. Han-jun suspects that the most recent victim, a young girl who had been lured by the company, might be the key to solving the case. As a result, he begins to suspect the CEO of the entertainment firm that she was hired by.

It would be interesting to see how Han-jun avoids getting killed by the CEO’s manager who has already learned of his real identity. There is also the matter of prosecutor Cha Do-won’s connection to this CEO. What the viewers of Cafe Minamdang have learned is that the CEO is Do-won’s cousin. It has also been revealed that Do-won was the one to take action against his uncle’s unfair business practices.

Han-jun and his friends in Cafe Minamdang believe that the latest victim, the young girl who worked for Joyce Entertainment, has a personal connection to the killer. Initially, he would use the gopuri knot while his victims would burn, and leave the piece of cloth to burn along with the body in the end. However, the pattern is different with the girl. The shoes clued Han-jun in.

He is certain of a personal connection, and his instincts so far have served him well. The question is, will it help him again?

