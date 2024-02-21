"Call your local lawyer": Internet reacts to Tiffany Red calling out Beyoncé and more for allegedly stealing songwriting credits 

33-year-old Tiffany Red from Los Angeles recently went live on Instagram and accused Beyoncé and others of allegedly stealing songwriting credits from songwriters. She later posted the video online on February 6 and was seen breaking down the songs she had written for A-listers in the industry and spoke about how artists took publishing credits away from songwriters.

Her claims come after rapper Jay-Z called out The Recording Academy earlier this month for failing to grant his wife, Beyoncé, the Album of the Year Award. While on stage with his daughter, Blue Ivy, Jay-Z said:

"I don't wanna embarrass this young lady, but she has more Grammys than everyone and never won Album of the Year. So, even by your own metrics that doesn't work. Think about that... the most Grammys (and) never won Album of the Year. That doesn't work."

In response to Jay-Z's comment, Tiffany Red shared a video on Instagram and said:

"So, let me get this straight, Jay-Z expects Beyonce to win Album of the Year when all the songwriters that contributed to these albums are not compensated and she takes an obscene amount of publishing from all of them?"

When mentioning other artists and tracks she wrote for, she listed Zendaya's Replay, Tamar Braxton's King, Sevyn Streeter's Just Being Honest, and more. Several netizens took to social media to react to Tiffany Red's recent comment after her video surfaced online.

"Since shes not well known yall are gonna care less about what she says": Netizens react to Tiffany Red's video

Tiffany Red spoke about the publishing rights Beyoncé allegedly receives for songs that other songwriters have reportedly written. She called the artist the "Michael Jackson of our generation" as she spoke about the impact she has in the industry.

"The reason I called out Beyoncé is because Beyoncé is the Michael Jackson of our generation. So if there’s anybody that could reshape the precedent. If there’s anybody that could influence the industry that had the power and the money," she said.

She criticized Beyoncé as she said that the artist "represents Black Excellence" but allegedly "exploits" Black artists who write for her. She also took to Instagram on February 20 and addressed the artist as she wrote:

"@beyonce, you have the opportunity to change the game for songwriters the way you’ve changed the game in everything else you do. I pray you’ll answer this call."

After Tiffany Red's claims went viral on the internet, netizens took to the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked's Instagram post to react to the same. While some pointed out that since Tiffany is less well-known than Beyoncé, people were going to care less about her claims, others appreciated her for speaking out and telling the truth.

Some also stated that if Tiffany Red wanted credit for her song she could have released it under her own name.

Tiffany Red also spoke about artists who work with Beyoncé and said that they don't speak up because they all allegedly have NDAs.

She then shed light on the possibility of her working with the artist and said that she had not tried to do so as she was "not willing to give her any publishing." She went on to state that she had turned down several projects as she did not wish to "play these games."

Tiffany has been vocal about the alleged unfair practices in the music industry and has advocated for fair compensation of songwriters for years. She founded the organization The 100 Percenters in July 2020, which advocates for the rights of music creatives.

