“Calling CPS on you”: Chrisean Rock’s cryptic statement about another baby on the way and wanting more erupts wild reactions online

Chrisean Rock is in the news again after she made a statement about wanting to have a total of twelve children in the future which led to netizens reacting to it. In her recent statement, Rock even seemed to suggest that she was pregnant with another child. It is worth noting that Rock gave birth to her son, Chrisean Malone Jr, in September 2023. She reportedly shares her son with fellow rapper Blueface.

In a recent interview with Fashion Nova, Chrisean said that she knew that she "always wanted to be a mom."

"I always knew I wanted twelve kids. So one down, one on the way and 10 to go," the rapper told the publication.

When netizens heard the comments, they seemed to assume that Chrisean was pregnant with her second kid even as others wondered the same. However, it is worth noting that Chrisean hasn't clarified or made any statement about whether she is pregnant or not, which has led netizens to scratch their heads.

They took to social media to said that her comments were a lot of drama in one go as others seemed shocked by her statement, with one person even saying:

Internet user's reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Several social media users seemed concerned about Chrisean's kids and were worried as the rapper and Blueface's first child was in the news recently. The latter shared pictures of Chrisean Jr.'s private parts on social media stating that the infant had a hernia.

Since people knew about all this drama, they were worried about the infant and Chrisean's latest statement has only baffled them.

Social media users react to Chrisean Rock's statement about wanting more kids

As netizens came across Chrisean Rock's statement about wanting more kids and their assumption that she was pregnant left them all stunned and shocked. Several social media users responded to her comments by saying that something is really wrong with her and they no longer feel sorry for her.

Social media users reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

In the now-viral video, Chrisean Rock was seen showing her $2.5 million home in California. She was holding her newborn baby Chrisean Jr. and was talking about parenthood. She said that she was adjusting to her life as a mother and growing with it. She added that she was also rolling with the punches while having fun on her journey.

"I’ve been having fun being his mom," the rapper said.

Chrisean Rock's parenting style has been the talk of the town lately after a video of her holding her son while his head dangled in a carrier went viral on social media. It left people wondering about her parenting style and how she manages her child.

As mentioned earlier, Chrisean hasn't confirmed or denied if she is pregnant right now.