"My girl did that": The Parent Test fans congratulate Andrea for winning the most effective style of parenting

By Varsha Narayanan
Modified Feb 17, 2023 10:23 IST
Andrea wins the title of most effective style of parenting
Andrea wins the title of most effective style of parenting (Image via James Clark/ABC)

The Parent Test season 1 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The season finale was documented in two separate episodes and reflected on the final three parenting styles - Disciplined, Free Range, and New Age Parenting.

Throughout the episode, the parents explored a variety of challenges and saw how their kids performed the tasks to discuss what might be the most effective form of parenting, which could be crowned the winner.

On this season finale episode of The Parent Test, Andrea, who used the "Disciplined style of parenting" with her daughter Star, won the maximum votes from fellow parents and was crowned the winner, with the parenting style being deemed the most effective out of all the styles presented throughout the season.

Fans took to social media to congratulate Andrea. One tweeted:

Congratulations ANDREA !!!! 😩🙌🏾🙏🏾 my girl did that 💪🏾 The McCoy family for the win 🏆girl write a book and make that Money !🙌🏾🌹❤️❤️ #TheParentTest

The new ABC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Each episode navigated a number of parenting styles with the help of parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown and host Ali Wentworth. Viewers were also deeply engrossed as the parents engaged in fun as well as serious discussions while navigating how to bring up their children under different circumstances presented to them.

Fans react to Andrea's disciplined style of parenting winning on The Parent Test

Guess who made it to The Parent Test FINALE!!!! 🥳🎉🥂❤️😁 Your 3 finalists: The “New Age” Wynn Family, “Free Range” Day Family, and “Discipled” McCoy Family!!!🫶🏽😊 Tune in now to see who wins! 🎬🙏🏽 #TheParentTest https://t.co/wUU4N5COZI

Andrea McCoy uses a disciplined style of parenting with her teenage daughter Star. While setting clear boundaries, she also chose to have fun with her. Throughout the many challenges on the show, the cast member and her daughter proved to be successful and won fellow parents' hearts.

Many fans also supported the single mother as she navigated the trials and tribulations with her daughter. They felt that Andrea had a good balance of being strict and liberal and was fit to be the winner. They took to social media to congratulate her on the win.

@AndreaNMcCoy Congrats !!!!!! LOVEDDDDD watching you on this show .. thank you for sharing your parenting style with us ! @ParentTestABC #TheParentTest
I knew she would win 😌 #TheParentTest https://t.co/UOfRStjnKq
I knew Andrea would win #TheParentTest. Kids need discipline to become well rounded
Andrea McCoy being voted as having the best parenting style, I know that’s right!!! You’re doing amazing @AndreaNMcCoy !!!! #TheParentTest
I really appreciate how we got to see that Discipline is Love!! Thanks for showing us that Andrea! #TheParentTest
I think I was worried Andrea was gonna be mean just by hearing “Discipline. Star is a beautiful girl and Andrea is doing amazing raising her #TheParentTest
The right family won!! Congrats to @AndreaNMcCoy and congrats to Star for having such an awesome mom!#TheParentTest https://t.co/yCdk6vQifP
A SINGLE BLACK MOTHER WON #TheParentTest HELL YES !!!!!!
McCoy family is who I was rooting for and most drawn to 🎉 Currently pregnant with my first so was super interested in this show! I learned from all the styles! #TheParentTest
Most effective parenting style was won by a single mama & disciplined!!! MS. McCoy congratulations 🎉 and you inspire us single mothers who use the same style! ❤️❤️❤️ #TheParentTest
YAAAAAAAAAAAY!!!! Congratulations @AndreaNMcCoy and Star!!! So happy for you and that “Our” #Disciplined parenting style won!!!! #TheParentTest
Congratulations to the McCoy family one of my faves firm but fair congrats to you and Star ⭐️#TheParentTest
Yesssss!!! My girl Andrea won!!! #theparenttest https://t.co/ZXMAPcdDek
I passed the Test. #TheParentTest We need a part 2 "DISCIPLINED" 🏆🔥🥂 twitter.com/Solomon33John/…

How did the kids fare on the challenges on The Parent Test?

Tonight's episode of The Parent Test saw the final three sets of parenting styles - Day Family (Free Range Parenting), McCoy Family (Dissciplined Parenting), and Wynne Family (New Age Parenting) - and had their kids react to different challenges and circumstances presented to them.

The official synopsis of the second part of the season finale, titled America's Most Effective Style of Parenting, reads:

"The final two challenges of the season tackle some of the biggest obstacles families face today."
Next on #TheParentTest: Bullying. It's one thing to raise a child who isn't a bully -- it's a whole other thing to raise one who stands up for others. Tune in TONIGHT for the two-episode finale! https://t.co/FWq7ILwIuo

The synopsis continued to describe challenges and said:

"In the Bullying challenge, we observe how kids react when they see someone else being victimized. And the Joyride challenge will take families to the Disneyland Resort, where we see how the final three parenting styles manage their time and make decisions and compromises to keep everyone happy at the Happiest Place on Earth."

For the bullying challenge on The Parent Test, the parents saw their kids react to fellow kids being bullied. All three parents' kids spoke up about the issue and tried to politely make the bullies (kid actors hired by the production) understand. All three families were successful in the first challenge.

The second challenge saw the families visit DisneyLand and see how their kids behave. Andrea McCoy had a happy news for her daughter. The parent revealed that she was pregnant, which received a happy response from her daughter Star.

Day Family's kids rode on the ride, although one of them was initially scared. With the Wynne family, one of their kids couldn't go on the rides because of his height, but his other siblings were extremely supportive of it.

By the end of The Parent Test, the parents voted for Andrea and her disciplined style of parenting and crowned her the winner.

The Parent Test has been an interesting watch and has provided viewers with many perspectives on different kinds of parenting styles. As the season inches closer to its end, it will be interesting to see how the final three parenting styles fare and who will be crowned the most effective parenting.

Keep watching The Parent Test on ABC.

