"My girl did that": The Parent Test fans congratulate Andrea for winning the most effective style of parenting

The Parent Test season 1 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 9 pm ET on ABC. The season finale was documented in two separate episodes and reflected on the final three parenting styles - Disciplined, Free Range, and New Age Parenting.

Throughout the episode, the parents explored a variety of challenges and saw how their kids performed the tasks to discuss what might be the most effective form of parenting, which could be crowned the winner.

On this season finale episode of The Parent Test, Andrea, who used the "Disciplined style of parenting" with her daughter Star, won the maximum votes from fellow parents and was crowned the winner, with the parenting style being deemed the most effective out of all the styles presented throughout the season.

Fans took to social media to congratulate Andrea. One tweeted:

pink 🙏🏾🎀 @_pinkdispinkdat 🏾 🏾 my girl did that 🏾 The McCoy family for the win girl write a book and make that Money ! 🏾 #TheParentTest Congratulations ANDREA !!!!🏾 my girl did that🏾 The McCoy family for the wingirl write a book and make that Money ! Congratulations ANDREA !!!! 😩🙌🏾🙏🏾 my girl did that 💪🏾 The McCoy family for the win 🏆girl write a book and make that Money !🙌🏾🌹❤️❤️ #TheParentTest

The new ABC series has been extremely well-received by the audience. Each episode navigated a number of parenting styles with the help of parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown and host Ali Wentworth. Viewers were also deeply engrossed as the parents engaged in fun as well as serious discussions while navigating how to bring up their children under different circumstances presented to them.

Fans react to Andrea's disciplined style of parenting winning on The Parent Test

AndreaMcCoy💜 @AndreaNMcCoy 🥂 Your 3 finalists: The “New Age” Wynn Family, “Free Range” Day Family, and “Discipled” McCoy Family!!!🫶🏽 Tune in now to see who wins! 🏽 #TheParentTest Guess who made it to The Parent Test FINALE!!!! 🥳Your 3 finalists: The “New Age” Wynn Family, “Free Range” Day Family, and “Discipled” McCoy Family!!!🫶🏽Tune in now to see who wins! Guess who made it to The Parent Test FINALE!!!! 🥳🎉🥂❤️😁 Your 3 finalists: The “New Age” Wynn Family, “Free Range” Day Family, and “Discipled” McCoy Family!!!🫶🏽😊 Tune in now to see who wins! 🎬🙏🏽 #TheParentTest https://t.co/wUU4N5COZI

Andrea McCoy uses a disciplined style of parenting with her teenage daughter Star. While setting clear boundaries, she also chose to have fun with her. Throughout the many challenges on the show, the cast member and her daughter proved to be successful and won fellow parents' hearts.

Many fans also supported the single mother as she navigated the trials and tribulations with her daughter. They felt that Andrea had a good balance of being strict and liberal and was fit to be the winner. They took to social media to congratulate her on the win.

Storm White @NikaMiraEst I knew Andrea would win #TheParentTest . Kids need discipline to become well rounded I knew Andrea would win #TheParentTest. Kids need discipline to become well rounded

Beth @BethHoller Andrea McCoy being voted as having the best parenting style, I know that’s right!!! You’re doing amazing @AndreaNMcCoy !!!! #TheParentTest Andrea McCoy being voted as having the best parenting style, I know that’s right!!! You’re doing amazing @AndreaNMcCoy !!!! #TheParentTest

Dr. Tasha Brown @DrTashaB I really appreciate how we got to see that Discipline is Love!! Thanks for showing us that Andrea! #TheParentTest I really appreciate how we got to see that Discipline is Love!! Thanks for showing us that Andrea! #TheParentTest

AngelaAnaconda @HoodPopeSnicks I think I was worried Andrea was gonna be mean just by hearing “Discipline. Star is a beautiful girl and Andrea is doing amazing raising her #TheParentTest I think I was worried Andrea was gonna be mean just by hearing “Discipline. Star is a beautiful girl and Andrea is doing amazing raising her #TheParentTest

king_obie617🇭🇳 @OrbinWalcott

#TheParentTest The right family won!! Congrats to @AndreaNMcCoy and congrats to Star for having such an awesome mom! The right family won!! Congrats to @AndreaNMcCoy and congrats to Star for having such an awesome mom!#TheParentTest https://t.co/yCdk6vQifP

Cas Cas @CasCas28259867 Currently pregnant with my first so was super interested in this show! I learned from all the styles! McCoy family is who I was rooting for and most drawn toCurrently pregnant with my first so was super interested in this show! I learned from all the styles! #TheParentTest McCoy family is who I was rooting for and most drawn to 🎉 Currently pregnant with my first so was super interested in this show! I learned from all the styles! #TheParentTest

Ⓢⓦⓔ☺ⓉDesTiny😘 @iLoveMeSumH and you inspire us single mothers who use the same style! #TheParentTest Most effective parenting style was won by a single mama & disciplined!!! MS. McCoy congratulationsand you inspire us single mothers who use the same style! Most effective parenting style was won by a single mama & disciplined!!! MS. McCoy congratulations 🎉 and you inspire us single mothers who use the same style! ❤️❤️❤️ #TheParentTest

Wednesday💀 @slayergrl6 #TheParentTest Congratulations to the McCoy family one of my faves firm but fair congrats to you and Star Congratulations to the McCoy family one of my faves firm but fair congrats to you and Star ⭐️#TheParentTest

How did the kids fare on the challenges on The Parent Test?

Tonight's episode of The Parent Test saw the final three sets of parenting styles - Day Family (Free Range Parenting), McCoy Family (Dissciplined Parenting), and Wynne Family (New Age Parenting) - and had their kids react to different challenges and circumstances presented to them.

The official synopsis of the second part of the season finale, titled America's Most Effective Style of Parenting, reads:

"The final two challenges of the season tackle some of the biggest obstacles families face today."

The Parent Test @ParentTestABC Next on #TheParentTest : Bullying. It's one thing to raise a child who isn't a bully -- it's a whole other thing to raise one who stands up for others. Tune in TONIGHT for the two-episode finale! Next on #TheParentTest: Bullying. It's one thing to raise a child who isn't a bully -- it's a whole other thing to raise one who stands up for others. Tune in TONIGHT for the two-episode finale! https://t.co/FWq7ILwIuo

The synopsis continued to describe challenges and said:

"In the Bullying challenge, we observe how kids react when they see someone else being victimized. And the Joyride challenge will take families to the Disneyland Resort, where we see how the final three parenting styles manage their time and make decisions and compromises to keep everyone happy at the Happiest Place on Earth."

For the bullying challenge on The Parent Test, the parents saw their kids react to fellow kids being bullied. All three parents' kids spoke up about the issue and tried to politely make the bullies (kid actors hired by the production) understand. All three families were successful in the first challenge.

The second challenge saw the families visit DisneyLand and see how their kids behave. Andrea McCoy had a happy news for her daughter. The parent revealed that she was pregnant, which received a happy response from her daughter Star.

Day Family's kids rode on the ride, although one of them was initially scared. With the Wynne family, one of their kids couldn't go on the rides because of his height, but his other siblings were extremely supportive of it.

By the end of The Parent Test, the parents voted for Andrea and her disciplined style of parenting and crowned her the winner.

