"Calm down, babe": Viral footballer Cho Gue-sung's full Vogue photoshoot has fans going wild

South Korean footballer Cho Gue-sung once again turned the internet into a meltdown as people couldn't stop gushing over his Vogue Korea photoshoot for the January 2023 issue.

Vogue Korea released all the pictures from the photoshoot on December 23, 2022. Soon enough, they began doing rounds on social media, especially Twitter. The photos give his newly-created vast fandom the best of every world.

L @tired__hooman ‍

calm down, babe 🏼 cho gue sung for vogue koreacalm down, babe cho gue sung for vogue korea❤️‍🔥calm down, babe🙏🏼 https://t.co/OVNIWsjovC

Chic outfits, casual outfits, closeups, muscle and ab-baring jackets and vests, Cho Gue-sung's January 2023 photoshoot is a dream come true for many.

Vogue Korea releases complete photoshoot of latest South Korean heartthrob Cho Gue-sung

The 2022 FIFA World Cup was a tournament of underdogs. It brought the spotlight on many players, especially the No. 9 South Korean footballer Cho Gue-sung. The player became a breakout star with thousands of people flocking over to his social media to gush about his talent and his looks.

On December 23, Vogue Korea posted the entire pictorial of the football heartthrob. As the footballer usually greeted people in the World Cup and past videos with his local football team, seeing him as a celebrity in a high-end magazine was surreal for fans. His sharp visuals were highlighted across every image, and his expression changed from stony to swag to soft in the photos.

The photos that emphasized the South Korean footballer’s muscles and near-perfectly toned six-pack abs were among the top ones on fans’ list. They commented how the player was raising the heat and also complimented him. One Twitter user pointed out that he was the only second non-celebrity to feature on Vogue Korea’s cover.

Take a look at fans’ reactions below:

cipa✿♡규⁹^ @kdrama_baragi

As a male, he is the 5th cover model of all time (Park Bogum, GD, BTS V and Cho guesung)



IT BOY INDEED #ChoGuesung being vogue Korea’s second non-celebrity cover model (after Yuna Kim)As a male, he is the 5th cover model of all time (Park Bogum, GD, BTS V and Cho guesung)IT BOY INDEED #ChoGuesung being vogue Korea’s second non-celebrity cover model (after Yuna Kim)As a male, he is the 5th cover model of all time (Park Bogum, GD, BTS V and Cho guesung)IT BOY INDEED👏 https://t.co/73lsmTd2J5

Dani💋@InASubBubble @InASubBubble 🏻 these pics of Vogue Korea continues to do the lords work🏻 these pics of #ChoGuesung I’m going to need a moment Vogue Korea continues to do the lords work🙌🏻 these pics of #ChoGuesung I’m going to need a moment 🔥🔥 https://t.co/FpTdxkehMZ

alisha☽ @nochuskoo CHO GUE SUNG’S COVER FOR VOGUE DHSJKSKSLSKS CHO GUE SUNG’S COVER FOR VOGUE DHSJKSKSLSKS https://t.co/QFGlgpz12S

tom @styleschalamet vogue korea snatching cho gue sung for the cover this quick is iconic tbh vogue korea snatching cho gue sung for the cover this quick is iconic tbh https://t.co/qv47Vhec5Z

Cho Gue-sung talks about trading uniforms with Neymar

In the Vogue Korea interview, the No. 9 player talked about many things, one of them being trading uniforms with the Brazilian football legend, Neymar. Exchanging jerseys after a game is a form of mutual respect, and such jerseys are treated as mementos.

Apart from taking over the internet with his sharp looks, Cho Gue-sung also made a mark in South Korean football history. He became the first and only player to score more than one goal in a World Cup. It then seems natural that Neymar wanted to show his respect to him.

As per translation via Twitter user @cnrrb01, he said:

“At the Brazil match, I went into the locker room, and a staff member said , "Geusung, Neymar wants to trade uniforms with you," and handed me Neymar's uniform. I was shocked. Really Neymar?! And he requested to trade uniforms first! Wow, it's unbelievable. He is more of a star than any celebrity to me. I stored the uniform nicely at home.”

Meanwhile, Cho Gue-sung’s explosive popularity landed him with 2.8 million followers on Instagram. He previously had around 20,000 followers only.

His much-awaited feature on I Live Alone was also released on December 23, 2022. I Live Alone is a popular show that showcases a celebrity’s daily life by placing cameras in their house and other places.

